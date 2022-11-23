New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Emerging Opportunities for LiDAR in Consumer Electronics" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364908/?utm_source=GNW

The need for adapting LiDAR technologies in consumer electronics stems from the requirement for high efficiency, high accuracy, depth mapping, low light imaging, and videography.



LiDAR technology has transformed in the past decade, and there is a demand for small, affordable LiDAR sensors that also are reliable and sustainable. The analyst expects microelectromechanical systems, vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers, optical phase arrays, silicon photomultipliers, single-photon avalanche diode arrays, and time-of-flight and frequency-modulated continuous-wave technologies to drive LiDAR market growth.LiDAR is now being found in smartphones, action cameras, drones, and robot vacuum cleaners.



The implementation of LiDAR in smartphones has enabled new possibilities in augmented and virtual reality.This technology and innovation report offers insights into LiDAR technology, industrial applications, and LiDAR developments and emerging opportunities in consumer electronics.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364908/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________