Unilog Partnership With ImpaqX Delivers eCommerce Success in the AD Community

WAYNE, Pa., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unilog, the leader in connected product content and commerce, is pleased to recognize ImpaqX as the premier certified developer of their eCommerce platform for Affiliated Distributor (AD) members.

ImpaqX has worked with Unilog for more than two years, logging over 20,000 hours on their platform, but they are new to the AD Community. AD's eCommerce team conducted an in-depth vetting process to ensure its members would benefit from ImpaqX implementation services.

"Unilog, ImpaqX, and the AD eCommerce team have had a strong collaborative partnership offering AD members a successful path forward on Unilog's CIMM2 platform with seamless integration of AD's enhanced product content and implementation services from ImpaqX," said Caroline Ernst, VP, eCommerce Solutions at AD. "Together we help AD members learn, grow, and win in a digital world."

ImpaqX specializes in complex and custom implementations and enhancements on the Unilog platform. As a certified developer, ImpaqX not only has intimate knowledge of Unilog's eCommerce product, they have deep experience working with wholesale distributors, and the resources to meet customer demands and timelines.

"We're a big believer in the CIMM platform. It's a great product and a solid platform so we're committed to taking it further by ensuring users get the results they are expecting from their eCommerce channel," said Bob Lewis, President of ImpaqX.

"As we continually move our product forward and add new functionality to meet customer and industry needs, ImpaqX is focused on implementing and supporting our platform to ensure every customer is successful. In a recent survey, customers rated ImpaqX 9.8 out of 10 in helping them succeed online and get the most out of their investment in the CIMM platform. Together with that track record and our robust eCommerce platform, we provide an end-to-end solution that gives AD members everything they need to be successful," said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog.

Designed by people who know the industries served by AD and its members, Unilog's feature-rich eCommerce platform enables distributors to create an exceptional customer experience that helps them sell more. From an intuitive user interface, advanced site search tools, and user-friendly navigation and filtering options, to online RFQs, self-service features, and multiple payment options - the Unilog platform expands a distributor's ability to deliver more, to more customers, wherever they are.

As Unilog's principal implementation partner, ImpaqX has the capability to perform full stack development in the Unilog CIMM platform. With their joint collaboration, they have worked with many AD members, including Shearer Supply. "We launched our site three years ago on CIMM, and this year we had a vision to take it to the next level for our customers. ImpaqX worked with us as a true partner throughout the process. Reviewing the existing site, brainstorming new ideas, and building new value-added functionality for our customers, they really helped us deliver on that vision," said Addison Shearer Rodriguez, Chief Technical Officer.

To learn how Unilog and ImpaqX can help grow your business, contact Ben Stump, Unilog Chief Growth Officer, at ben.stump@unilogcorp.com.

About Unilog

Unilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our connected suite of solutions help distributors, manufacturers, and wholesalers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com.

About ImpaqX

ImpaqX is a digital agency that advocates and advises throughout eCommerce initiatives leveraging technologies and best practices to drive tangible results for their customers. ImpaqX is passionate about working with small to mid-sized distributors and manufacturers as they look transform their business. Learn more at https://impaqx.com/.

About Affiliated Distributors (AD)

AD is North America's largest marketing/buying group for construction and industrial supplies. Their 845-plus independent member owners span nine industries and three countries with annual sales reaching nearly $60 billion. AD's nine divisions cover electrical, HVAC, industrial & safety, gypsum supply, bearings & power transmission, plumbing, PVF, safety network, and decorative brands.

