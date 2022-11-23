Cell-Counting Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 28.45 billion by 2029, with growth at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period 2022-2029

ENTERPRISE, Nevada, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell-Counting Devices Market Size Growth Rate Overview:



According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the global cell counting devices market size was valued at USD 9.8 billion in 2021; it is projected to reach USD 28.45 billion by 2029, with growth at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period 2022-2029.





Easily available products such as spectrophotometers and flow cytometry which are much more convenient, contributed to the growth of the global cell counting devices market, further helping the market growth. Various latest advancements are taking place in the market, with novel product launches. Along with novel product launches and technological advances, the rising demand for cell-counting devices will further support market trends for cell-counting devices through 2029.





Cell counting refers to counting cells for several medical applications in hospitals, pharmaceuticals, research organizations and biotechnology research activities. This evaluates the concentration of cells per unit volume in the media. Various treatments are used for counting the number of cells. Cell counting devices provide detailed cell counts that can be done manually or automatically.

Cell-Counting Devices Market Drivers Insights:

The market has experienced significant growth, ascribed to the growing number of chronic diseases worldwide. According to the National Centre for Health, the second leading mortality cause worldwide is cancer, with over 1,918,030 new cases in 2022.





Cancer is in charge of around 609,360 deaths all around the world. The healthcare infrastructure modernization in emerging nations is funded by their governments, which will expand access to healthcare. The need for cell counting devices for vaccine production is anticipated to rise. The global market for cell counting devices has attractive potential due to the rise in the frequency of chronic illnesses in emerging nations.

Cell-Counting Devices Market Restraints:

The high cost associated with these cell counting devices, the unavailability of experienced professionals, and the lack of awareness of chronic disorders diagnosis and treatment in developing countries will restrain the market in the forecast period.





Various product recalls are also responsible for limiting the market. Many hematology analyzers were recalled by Food and Drugs Administration, including DxH 600, DxH 800 and DxH 900. They were issued a class I recall letter due to platelet count inaccuracy. Therefore, the product recalls of these advanced devices could restrain the expansion of the cell-counting devices market over the estimated year.

Cell-Counting Devices Market Opportunities Insights:

Research and medical experts are developing advanced approaches to improve the outcomes of cell counting devices. The major area of research is the latest technological advancements, such as improved imaging analysis and new product launches. Increasing government organization funding in healthcare sectors is boosting the market





Growing investments is helping the end-users use novel technologies for cell counting. Infrastructure development and rising investments are expected to provide huge opportunities for the cell counting devices market. This will provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The health system is under extreme strain due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to COVID-19 mortality avoided among chronic disease patients, the delay in diagnosis and treatment is likely to result in more deaths associated with chronic diseases such as cancer.





Prioritizing the treatment of patients with early-stage cancer, increasing the use of cell count devices, and enhancing the number of physicians in the provision of cancer care are a few ways that need to be reorganized in terms of priorities for the provision of care.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In August 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the expansion of its cell culture media manufacturing facility in New York to meet the growing demands for cell culture media in vaccine manufacturing. In June 2022, Merck, a science and technology company, announced its collaboration with Agilent Technologies to advance process analytical technologies (PAT). Process analytical technology is the main enabler for bioprocessing and real-time release and is encouraged by regulatory authorities.

Cell-Counting Devices Market Segmentation:

As per the research analysis, the global cell counting devices market is segmented by product type of cell count devices into instruments, media & consumables and other accessories. By application, the market is further segmented into total blood count, stem-cell research, immunology research, cell-based therapeutics and others. By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, institute and research centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others.

Based on the product type, the instruments segment accounted for the largest market share of around XX% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2022-2029). Various instruments are used for cell counts, such as a spectrophotometer, cell counter and flow cytometer. Flow cytometry is used for the analysis of single cells. While suspended in a salt-based buffer solution, they flow from single or multiple lasers. Each cell is analyzed for visible light scattering. Various tests are performed using these instruments, such as total blood count, a blood test that evaluates health and detects a broad range of disorders such as infection, leukemia or anemia.

Geographical Classification:

The global cell counting devices market is segmented into major regions: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America Cell-counting devices Market:

This large revenue share is mainly due to the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, and the abundance of highly qualified surgeons, among other things. North America is one of the biggest markets for cell counting devices. This region showcases a significant CAGR owing to the rising awareness regarding chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, COPD and Cystic Fibrosis combined with the increasing demand for these cell counting devices. The significant market share is attributable to the high disease prevention knowledge in the area and the numerous programs initiated to prevent chronic diseases, which have expanded the market for these novels and advanced cell counting devices in this region.





Due to the rising awareness regarding chronic diseases, combined with the increasing demand for these cell-counting devices. According to WHO, most cases of infectious disease occur in developing, and underdeveloped regions, mostly in Asia, where healthcare facilities are limited, and awareness about detection and treatment is low. Awareness initiatives taken by governments to educate people about early diagnostic test and treatment has increased in developing nations. By 2029, Japan’s market for cell-counting devices is anticipated to be worth over xx million dollars. Due to numerous aspiring industry players in the area, the China cell-counting devices market is predicted to provide a CAGR of around xx percent, accounting for revenue generation of over USD xx Billion by the conclusion of the projected year.

Cell-Counting Devices Market Competitive Analysis:

However, it is expected to grow rapidly in the next couple of years with intense competition among the players and a rising number of cases. A few key players are already being observed adopting strategies, such as collaboration for developing novel technologically advanced products, which may make the market crowded with new products in the next couple of years.

Cell-Counting Devices Market Major Companies:

Major key companies contributing to the market’s growth include

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies Inc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

GE Healthcare

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA

Corning Inc

Chemometec A/S

Tip Biosystems and Paul Marienfield GmbH & Co. KG.

