Nasdaq to Hold Fourth Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Call

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results announcement.



WHO: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team WHAT: Review Nasdaq’s Fourth Quarter 2022 financial results WHEN: Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern





Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Note: The press release for the Fourth Quarter 2022 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

Nasdaq Media Relations Contacts:

Will Briganti

+1.646.964.8169

William.Briganti@Nasdaq.com

Nick Eghtessad

+1.929.996.8894

Nick.Eghtessad@nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Investor Relations Contact:

Neil Stratton, CFA

+1.212.401.8769

Neil.Stratton@Nasdaq.com

