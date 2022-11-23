The Global Cellular Health Screening Market size is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cellular Health Screening Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Sample Type, By Collection Site, By Test Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364398/?utm_source=GNW

The fundamental components of life are cells, which come together to form organs.



Bio-energy is produced by healthy cells, which eventually results in normal health. Since it can accurately assess a person’s level of health and provide details about cellular health and performance, cellular health screening has grown in importance in recent years. This screening method helps doctors and other healthcare professionals better understand how cells in the body behave and function.



A key component of precision medicine is the easy monitoring and control of treatment options made possible by cellular health screening. Additionally, it provides information on cellular activity and muscle mass, which has increased its adoption in routine health examinations.



When a person does not exhibit any symptoms of a condition, a screening test is performed to look for probable health issues or diseases. The objective is early identification, lifestyle modifications, or surveillance to lower the likelihood of disease or to identify it soon enough to receive the best possible care.



Covid-19 Impact Analysis



As a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses that provide cellular health screening products and services saw a decline in their revenues and base testing volume. Along with the government directives connected to the pandemic, the supply chain was hampered by transportation constraints and prohibitions on the export and import of commodities and raw materials. Consequently, many companies expanded their product offerings to incorporate COVID-19 antibody and molecular testing in response to the fall in demand brought on by the interruption of the supply chain, which could balance the decrease in a base testing capacity.



Market Growth Factors



Rise in the global geriatric population



Cellular health screening is essential because aging and poor lifestyles are the main sources of dietary imbalances in the human body. Commercially available supplements are available to boost nutritional levels. The fundamental cause of oxidative stress, fatigue, stress, as well as other symptoms is a decline in cell health. However, a lack of necessary nutrients will gradually limit cells’ ability to operate normally, which will lead to sickness. The levels of NAD+, an enzyme needed by every cell for optimal operation, decrease by half between the ages of 40 and 60. Additionally, a shorter telomere can result in a number of side effects, including liver illness, lung fibrosis, and bone marrow failure.



Expanded Use of Personalized Medicines



The growth of cellular health screening is attributed to its expanding use in personalized medicine. The International Consortium for Personalized Medicine (ICPerMed) considers that technology innovation, along with the advancement of the biomedical, social, and economic sciences, is what propels PM. Therefore, a significant investment in innovation and research is necessary for its successful execution. Personalized medicine generally consists of two components. A biological, medication or any other form of therapeutic intervention is the first, and a diagnostic test is the second.



Market Restraining Factors



High cost of cellular screening kits and lack of specialized workers



The cost of cellular health screening kits can be high, which sustains their usage by the majority beyond a point. Another aspect that has an impact on the growth of Cellular Health Screening is the fragility of samples and the instability of kits. Both of these reduce the responsiveness of the program and the efficiency of the process. Their high maintenance has made them ineligible to be used in every case, especially in cases where the sample collection is limited. Additionally, the rising sample transportation challenges and unfavorable reimbursement policies decline the preference for cellular health screening kits.



Sample Type Outlook



On the basis of sample type, the cellular health screening market is divided into blood, saliva, serum, and urine. The urine sample segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the cellular health screening market in 2021. Since urine collection does not require technical people and is non-invasive, it is patient-friendly and significantly quicker. Additionally, studies have shown that urine screening may accurately assess oxidative stress. For instance, researchers from Japan demonstrated in a study article that smoking and oxidative stress are linked to the level of pteridine compounds in urine. As a result, the market for urine sample type screening is predicted to rise as a result of the growing screening of oxidative stress in the body.



Collection Site Outlook



Based on collection site, the cellular health screening market is segmented into home, office, hospital, and diagnostic labs. The home segment procured a promising revenue share in the cellular health screening market in 2021. This is explained by rising health consciousness and the widespread use of self-sampling in important marketplaces. Self-sampling has become popular because it is simple to use and doesn’t call for specialized equipment or qualified personnel. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a widespread inclination for home collections because of the restrictions on movement, and this inclination will persist for years to come.



Test Type Outlook



Based on test type, the cellular health screening market is categorized into single test panels and multi-test panels. The single test panels dominated the cellular health screening market with the highest revenue share in 2021. Products for single-panel tests offer affordable, precise, and quick screening for a specific, particular class of disease. Simple single panel tests use a sample to detect biomarkers that could be precursors for the disease. Such diagnostic tests are appropriate for both business and personal use, whether conducted in the workplace or at home. Within minutes, tests produce qualitative data that are visible and easy to comprehend.



Oxidative Stress Tests Outlook



The single test panels segment is further divided into telomere tests, oxidative stress tests, inflammation tests, and heavy metals tests. The oxidative stress tests acquired the largest revenue share in the cellular health screening market in 2021. Cancer, respiratory conditions, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and other illnesses are helped by these tests. Oxidative stress is a result of an imbalance between the generation of free radicals (ROS, or reactive oxygen species), and the body’s already-existing antioxidant capacity (AC). An enhancement in antioxidant capacity frequently results in a decrease in ROS generation, whilst a rise in the AC may result in a drop in ROS values.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the cellular health screening market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region recorded the largest revenue share in the cellular health screening market in 2021. Healthy Life Expectancy (HALE), which measures how long people live in good health, rising healthcare costs, and government support for preventative care are some of the major contributing elements in this area. Additionally, the existence of significant important players, the simplicity with which new technologies are adopted, and the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases among the populace all contribute to regional growth.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, OPKO Health, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Genova Diagnostics, Telomere Diagnostics, Inc., Life Length, S.L., Repeat Diagnostics, Inc., SpectraCell Laboratories, Inc. (Beingmate Group Co. Ltd.), Cell Science Systems Corp. and Segterra, Inc.



