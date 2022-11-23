ThinkOn Welcomes Souheil Khany to the Leadership Team as Vice President of Operations

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkOn Inc., a Canadian-based cloud services provider with a global footprint, is pleased to announce the appointment of Souheil Khany to Vice President of Operations. ThinkOn’s success in providing complex data solutions and managed hosting services has led to substantial growth both in Canada and worldwide necessitating the need for an experienced leader to help the business to scale while continuing to deliver service excellence to its partners, resellers, and customers.



Khany comes from an electrical engineering background, specializing in electronics, automatic control, and real-time processing. He brings deep knowledge and experience in automation, digital transformation, process automation, managed services, software support, artificial intelligence, and workforce management, and is a Lean Six Sigma Blackbelt.

“Souheil brings with him a profound understanding of what processes need to be in place to scale the business globally while continuing to deliver delightful experiences and secure, repeatable, complex data solutions to our customers and partners,” says Chris Riddell, Chief Operating Officer at ThinkOn. “We’ve already witnessed some of what’s possible in the few months since Souheil joined the leadership team, and we look forward to executing his vision as we continue to explore new possibilities.”

Khany spent over 25 years in engineering and leadership at NCR, designing managed services and as-a-Service solutions for banking, retail, hospitality, and networking. During his NCR tenure, Khany built and managed NCR’s mid-Eastern Africa Global Service Operations Centers (SOC) and established the largest NCR hub in the world in Belgrade.

“I am excited to be part of the ThinkOn team,” says Khany. “ThinkOn is a leading, innovative cloud services company with vast growth potential that fills an industry niche and need—providing customized data security solutions that fit the customer without violating their privacy. I aim to establish a proactive infrastructure that ensures ThinkOn delivers the highest level of service—from day zero, through onboarding, to the end of the solution life cycle and then through renewal. Because growing a business is about creating and repeating the best customer experience possible.”

ThinkOn is poised for substantial growth, having already been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for 2021 and 2022 and The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, thanks to its three-year growth of 273%.

About Think On, Inc.

ThinkOn is a cloud services provider dedicated to solving complex data problems, from infrastructure to ransomware protection, with its portfolio of innovative solutions. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution empowers value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. ThinkOn builds its solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make your data more resilient, secure, workable, and searchable.

