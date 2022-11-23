Glass Flake Coatings Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 2.04 Billion by 2026, Globally, at 4.2% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Glass Flake Coatings Market ” By Resin Type (Epoxy, Vinyl Ester, Polyester), By Substrate Type (Steel, Concrete), By End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Marine, Chemical & Petrochemical, Others), By Geographic Scope And Forecast.



As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Glass Flake Coatings Market size was valued at USD 1.47 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2.04 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Global Glass Flake Coatings Market Overview

Glass flakes are a common component of coatings known as glass flake coatings. Because these glass flakes are translucent, they interact little with the other components of the coating. Each glass type has a certain set of advantages, thus the type that is employed within the coating depends on the application. The maritime and chemical sectors have been seen to have a demand for cutting-edge, highly effective coatings, which is anticipated to support market expansion.

The global glass flake coatings market is expanding as a result of factors such as the rising demand for cutting-edge and highly effective coatings as well as the rising requirement to increase the performance and longevity of machinery and gadgets. Possibilities like the rise of the oil and gas exploration industry are also helping the market thrive. However, the price volatility of glass flake coatings is limiting market expansion.

The market outlook segment of the research primarily covers the market's basic dynamics, including its drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges. Challenges and opportunities are external market aspects, whereas drivers and restraints are fundamental market forces.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Huntsman, Munzing Corporation, Honeywell International, Momentive Performance Materials, Allnex Group, Arkema, BYK Additives, Dow, Evonik Industries and BASF.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Glass Flake Coatings Market On the basis of Resin Type, Substrate Type, End-use Industry, and Geography.

Glass Flake Coatings Market, By Resin Type: Epoxy Vinyl Ester Polyester

Glass Flake Coatings Market, By Substrate Type: Steel Concrete

Glass Flake Coatings Market, By End-use Industry: Oil & Gas Marine Chemical & Petrochemical Others

Glass Flake Coatings Market, By Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



