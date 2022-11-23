The Global Cell-based Assays Market size is expected to reach $24.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell-based Assays Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End User, By Products & Services, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364393/?utm_source=GNW

Assays that are performed on living cells can reveal information on a cell’s viability, cytotoxicity, proliferation, senescence, as well as the death rate. These assays are based on reporter gene assays that have a high sensitivity due to the signal amplification that occurs during cell-signaling cascades.



Because of this, these assays are suitable for conducting an investigation of cell-signaling cascades. High-throughput screening, or HTS, formats typically make use of cell-based assays. Research and development expenditures have been boosted by a number of governmental and private organizations in an effort to find safer and more effective drugs.



In addition, developments in the technology of cell-based assays have made it possible for researchers to apply this method for drug discovery as well as investigations of toxicology. Cell culture processes, in which living cells are generated in vitro and utilized as model systems for analyzing the physiology and biochemistry of both healthy and diseased cells, serve as the foundation for the cell-based assay methodology, which is based on the idea of the cell-based assay.



In a regulatory environment, cell-based assays are frequently used for cytotoxicity screening, to evaluate the biological activity (potency) of drug substance and drug product, to determine the method of action, early-stage proof of primary studies, and in immunogenicity experiments to determine if antibodies produced by the person are neutralizing the drug product.



COVID – 19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic caused major clinical trials and the research processes involved in the creation of new drugs to be interrupted. Patients are now only treated symptomatically despite the fact that a number of vaccines or antiviral medications for COVID-19 have either been authorized or are currently in the development stage. When developing vaccines as well as treatments, it is necessary to evaluate the antibodies produced to determine the functional efficacy of the antibodies to inhibit the target virus. In order to decrease the amount of time required for these assays while also increasing their throughput, cell-based assays are used. Because of this, there has been a major rise in the demand for cell-based tests, which can give an early indication of the hazardous properties possessed by potential drug candidates.



Market Growth Factors



An increasing number of applications of cell-based assays within drug discovery applications



In the process of developing new drugs, cell-based assays are crucial components. In contrast to in vitro biochemical tests, cell-based assays offer a number of beneficial features. In contrast to biochemical assays, they provide responses that are tissue-specific and consistent while taking place in a microenvironment that is biologically relevant. A significant aspect that restricts the use of biochemical assays is the impossibility of preparing or purifying each and every target for biochemical measurement. This is one of the factors that contribute to the limitations of the applications of biochemical assays.



Rising adoption of novel and advanced approaches throughout developing economies



One of the major factors that are expediting the growth of the market is the significant number of developing countries all over the world. The low cost of labor and raw materials, the increased risk of infections, the growth in the number of research activities, and the technological advancements throughout the end-use sectors for cell-based assays in these emerging countries are anticipated to provide significant growth prospects for several major market players operating in the cell-based assays market.



Market Restraining Factors



High cost of maintenance and ownership of equipment



The incorporation of high-throughput screening (HTS) along with high-content screening (HCS) methods has expanded the reliability of cell-based assays. However, these innovations have significantly increased the price of instruments and devices that are required to conduct experiments. In addition, the time and expense associated with each HTS method are directly related to the complexity of the target molecule; hence, the greater the complexity, the larger the cost.



Application Outlook



By Application, the Cell-based Assays Market is segregated into Basic Research, Drug Discovery, and Other Applications. In 2021, the basic research segment acquired a significant revenue share of the cell-based assays market. The cell-based assays that make up the bulk of research in the life sciences are used with the goal of gaining a deeper comprehension of the myriad cellular processes that are involved in both health and illness. These assays are employed to identify an impact or event that occurred within a cell, examine the activities of genes, proteins, or the entire cell as well as the regulatory systems that control them, and screen for potential inducers or inhibitors for biological processes.



End-User Outlook



On the basis of End-user, the Cell-based Assays Market is categorized into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies garnered a substantial revenue share of the cell-based assays market. In the pharmaceutical business, cell-based assays have shown to be an efficient method for determining the influence that external stimuli or pharmacological compounds have on the overall activity of cells. In addition, cell-based drug screening assays have become increasingly popular in the field of drug discovery research.



Products & Services Outlook



Based on Products and Services, the Cell-based Assays Market is segmented into Reagents, Assay Kits, Microplates, Probes & Labels, Instruments & Software, and Cell Lines. In 2021, the assay kits segment acquired the largest revenue share of the cell-based assays market. The rapidly increasing growth of the segment is attributed to the fact that it is useful in a wide variety of applications within the biopharmaceutical industry. Additionally, analytical tests for the assessment of specific analytes are performed with the use of reagents that may be found in assay kits. These tests are utilized for a wide variety of applications in different industries. Because they provide diagnostics practitioners with results that can be relied upon, the particular assay kits in concern are in high demand because they significantly reduce ambiguity.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the cell-based Assays Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the biggest revenue share of the cell-based assays market. The significant research that is carried out at a variety of research institutes all over the North American region and is jointly financed by university research institutes, as well as pharma giants across the region, is the primary factor that is bolstering the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, an increasing number of partnerships and collaborations within the region in order to boost the development of new and advanced approaches is fuelling the growth of the market in North America.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are the forerunners in the Cell-based Assays Market. Companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation are some of the key innovators in Cell-based Assays Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Merck Group, Promega Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Cell-based Assays Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2022: BD came into an agreement with Labcorp, a leader in global life sciences. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to introduce a framework in order to innovate, develop, and market companion diagnostics based on flow cytometry with the aim to meet the requirements of patients for treatments for cancer as well as other diseases.



Mar-2022: Roche collaborated with Bristol Myers Squibb, an American multinational pharmaceutical company. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to further expedite two assays for clinical trial utilization through the introduction and deployment of two digital pathology algorithms.



Mar-2022: Promega came into an agreement with FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics, a leader in providing human iPSC technologies. Under this agreement, the companies aimed to expedite the development of a new assay for drug discovery.



Feb-2022: Merck came into an agreement with Quris, an artificial intelligence company. Following this agreement, Merck aimed to evaluate the safety prediction platform of Quris in drug discovery projects.



Dec-2021: Lonza joined hands with Agilent, a leader in life sciences. This collaboration aimed to develop and deploy present as well as upcoming analytical technologies within patient-scale cell therapy production workflows through the Cocoon Platform.



Nov-2021: Thermo Fisher entered into an agreement with Cellenion, a BICO company. Through this agreement, the companies aimed to accelerate single-cell proteomics analyses with the integration of Cellenion’s proteoCHIPTM and cellenONE into TMT multiplexing technologies and Orbitrap Orbitrap mass spectrometers of Thermo Fisher. In addition, this integration would allow the companies to offer complete solutions ranging from automated sample preparation and single-cell isolation to mass spectrometry)-based proteomics analysis on single cells.



Oct-2021: Roche entered into a partnership with PathAI, an AI-powered technology leader in pathology. This acquisition aimed to develop and commercialize the AI-powered technology of PathAI via the uPath enterprise software of Roche. It would offer wide access to digital pathology diagnostics with the aim to support companion diagnostic programs and clinical research.



Jun-2021: Bio-Rad Laboratories entered into an agreement with Seegene, a leading biotechnology business. Following this agreement, Bio-Rad aimed to leverage the capabilities of Seegene in order to accelerate its penetration within the United States market by receiving FDA approvals for its clinical assays.



May-2021: Bio-Rad partnered with Roche, a Swiss multinational healthcare company. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to offer access to their customers to the complete range of Bio-Rad’s InteliQ products as well as Unity QC data management solutions. Moreover, this partnership would also allow customers to leverage the support and training services of the companies.



Jan-2021: Charles River partnered with Cypre, a biotechnology company. Under this partnership, Cypre would offer access to its proprietary Falcon-X 3D tumor model platform to Charles River’s customers. Moreover, it would also accelerate 3D in vitro testing services of Charles River to optimize immuno-oncological methods for its customers.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



May-2022: BD rolled out BD COR MX, an analytic instrument option. This solution aimed to fulfill the requirements of laboratories for high-throughput testing owing to advanced and innovative automation and lowering staff interaction through maximizing efficiencies across laboratory workflow.



Mar-2022: BD unveiled the BD Rhapsody TCR/BCR Multiomic Assay, a range of reagents. Through this launch, the company aimed to offer a solution to researchers to simply as well as comprehensively evaluate key cells within the immune system. Moreover, it would help in the advancement of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.



Aug-2021: BD released BD COR PX/GX System, a fully automated high-throughput diagnostic system. Through this launch, the company aimed to redefine the concept of automation in molecular testing of infectious diseases throughout key laboratories as well as other centralized laboratories across the United States.



Mar-2022: Danaher launched the CellMek SPS, a fully automated sample preparation system. The manual solution is a robust data management and sample preparation to address clinical flow cytometry challenges through its ability to process multiple sample types on-demand with the aim to aid laboratories in expanding their capabilities.



Dec-2021: Roche introduced NAVIFY Oncology Hub, a digital solution. Through this launch, the company aimed to improve workflow optimization and clinical decision support for oncologists as well as oncology care teams. This solution would address Oncology challenges by aggregating and organizing diverse patient data securely throughout the IT systems of an institution.



Jun-2021: Corning rolled out HepGo, an Assay-ready 3D liver spheroid kit. This solution aimed to offer a simple way for customers to leverage 3D PHH liver spheroids for numerous applications, such as hepatotoxicity assays. In addition, the kit would also support biochemical or imaging-based assays with its pre-plated nature.



Aug-2020: Promega launched the Promega Lumit Dx SARS-CoV-2 Immunoassay, a serological antibody test for COVID-19. This in vitro diagnostic test aimed to offer a PPA sensitivity of 93.5% while being utilized and evaluated with samples from patients with diverse disease levels as well as 100% sensitivity within hospitalized patients.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jun-2022: Charles River completed its acquisition of Explora BioLabs Holdings, a contract vivarium research services provider. This acquisition aimed to expand and support the operation of the company, which offers AAALAC-accredited.



Feb-2022: BD took over Cytognos, a Biotech company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expedite the strategy of BD to help in the management of chronic diseases by expanding its offerings, which include immune assessment tests, blood cancer diagnostics, and informatics with the aim to address the demands of clinicians, patients, and care providers.



May-2021: Roche took over GenMark Diagnostics, a leading vendor of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions. This acquisition aimed to expand Roche’s molecular diagnostics offerings to incorporate solutions with the capability to offer lifesaving information to patients, as well as their healthcare providers, rapidly.



Feb-2021: Charles River Laboratories acquired Cognate BioServices, a cell, and gene therapy CDMO. This acquisition aimed to incorporate a comprehensive range of research and manufacturing support solutions for early-stage diagnosis and treatment of diseases. In addition, it would allow the company to complement its strategy of establishing an individual scientific partner intending to offer an integrated solution to biopharmaceutical customers with the aim to aid in expediting their gene and cell therapy programs for non-clinical development and discovery.



Apr-2020: Bio-Rad Laboratories took over Celsee, an instruments and consumables provider. With this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its reach throughout the world in order to meet the rising demands of customers for single-cell analysis and precision medicine in order to offer improved insight into the disease along with its diagnosis as well as treatment.



Approvals and Trials:



Aug-2021: Roche received the US FDA approval for its VENTANA MMR, the first companion diagnostic test. With this approval, the company aimed to help patients in diagnosing deficient solid tumors in DNA MMR. Moreover, this approval would also complement the goal of the company to offer personalized healthcare via a test in order to identify which patients would be benefitted from targeted and specific therapies.



Geographical Expansions:



Sep-2022: Thermo Fisher expanded its geographical footprint with the deployment of its dry-powder media production in Grand Island, New York. This geographical expansion aimed to aid the company in significantly reducing lead times for its customers to improve raw material supply assurance.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Drug Discovery



• Basic Research



• Others



By End User



• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



• Academic & Research Institutes



• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



By Products & Services



• Assay Kits



• Reagents



• Microplates



• Probes & Labels



• Instruments & Software



• Cell Lines



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Becton, Dickinson and Company



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



• Corning Incorporated



• Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.



• Danaher Corporation



• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



• Lonza Group AG



• Merck Group



• Promega Corporation



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

