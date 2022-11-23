The Global Cardiac Catheters & Guidewires Market size is expected to reach $19 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cardiac Catheters & Guidewires Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364383/?utm_source=GNW

For operations like angioplasty as well as other interventional procedures, a cardiac catheter is used as the first step. Cardiac catheters and guidewires are frequently employed in the treatment of such illnesses.



Coronary artery disease is treated with a catheter-based interventional procedure. The heart’s blood flow is increased during this operation by using a cardiac catheter to clear blocked coronary arteries. Similar to this, doctors typically advise angioplasty for the treatment of peripheral vascular disorders. During this operation, the afflicted artery is examined using a cardiac catheter, which reopens the artery and flattens the blockage in the artery wall.



The development of the industry is ascribed to developments in technology, actions taken by various governments and organizations, and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases. The need for cardiac catheters and guidewires is projected to increase due to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions worldwide. After being pushed into the artery till it reaches the blocked coronary artery, the catheter tip is then inserted through the restricted area. After being introduced into the confined region, the balloon is inflated to minimize the obstruction.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market for cardiac catheters and guidewires is negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The number of normal and elective operations, like cardiac catheterization procedural volume, significantly decreased as a result of hospitals being required to make room for potential patients due to COVID-19 emergency cases. Medical supplies are becoming more and more in demand as a result of the afflicted populace. COVID-19 has caused a significant increase in demand for medical goods such as gloves, masks, and protective eyewear. The demand for medical supplies continues to grow among the general public and healthcare professionals due to the increase in COVID-19 cases around the world.



Market Growth Factor



The Rise in Healthcare Spending



The constantly expanding healthcare infrastructure of various nations throughout the world is one of the key factors boosting the availability of cardiac catheters. Governments across the globe are putting more effort and money into their countries’ healthcare infrastructure as a result of the rise in health cancers, diseases, and disorders. Furthermore, the ongoing pandemic that continues to demand the attention and resources of healthcare systems all over the world is forcing the healthcare business to adapt to new problems.



Increasing Cases of Cardiovascular Diseases



As people’s lifestyles around the world change quickly, so does the prevalence of numerous diseases and disorders. Cardiovascular disease is one of the serious conditions that can be brought on by people’s changing lifestyles. The main behavioral risk factors for heart disease and stroke include unhealthy eating, physical inactivity, smoking, and problematic alcohol usage. As a result of behavioral risk factors, people may have symptoms including high blood pressure, high blood lipids, high blood sugar, or overweight or obesity.



Market Restraining Factor



Risks Associated with Catheterization



A diagnostic cardiac catheterization procedure typically carries a risk of serious complications of less than 1% and a mortality risk of less than 0.05%. The complication rate for any patient depends on a number of variables, including the patient’s demographics, vascular anatomy, co-existing diseases, clinical presentation, the surgery being done, and the operator’s experience. The problems might range from minor ones, like soreness at the catheterization site, to serious ones, like death.



Product Outlook



Based on product, the cardiac catheters & guidewires market is segmented into cardiac catheters and cardiac guidewires. The cardiac guidewires segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the cardiac catheters & guidewires market in 2021. Guide wires are specialized devices used to administer treatments to damaged sections of the coronary artery system, which is the vascular system in charge of supplying the heart muscle with oxygen-rich blood.



Cardiac Catheters Segment Outlook



Under the cardiac catheters segment, the cardiac catheters & guidewires market is further divided into electrophysiology catheters, PTCA balloons catheters, IVUS catheters, PTA balloons catheters, guide extension catheters, and others. The PTCA balloons catheters segment garnered the substantial revenue share in the cardiac catheters & guidewires market in 2021. When coronary artery disease causes blocked or constrictive coronary arteries, PTCA is done to clear them (CAD). Without requiring open heart surgery, PTCA balloon catheters enables blood to freely flow from the arteries to the heart muscles.



End User Outlook



On the basis of end-use, the cardiac catheters & guidewires market is fragmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. In 2021, the hospital segment held the largest revenue share in the cardiac catheters & guidewires market. Since these issues are often treated with angioplasty, PCI, and cardiac catheterization, a rise in cases of these diseases is anticipated to increase the hospital admission rate.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the cardiac catheters market & guidewires market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the cardiac catheters & guidewires market with the maximum revenue share. Numerous variables, including increased use of cardiac catheters and guidewire technologies in primary care settings, expanded accessibility, as well as high healthcare spending in nations with effective payment policies, can be credited for this. It is projected that the region would continue to grow as a result of technological advancements and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic PLC are the forerunners in the Cardiac Catheters & Guidewires Market. Companies such as Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG are some of the key innovators in Cardiac Catheters & Guidewires Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Getinge AB, Cardinal Health, Inc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, Nipro Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Teleflex, Inc. and B. Braun Melsungen AG.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Cardiac Catheters & Guidewires Market



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2021: BIOTRONIK expanded its Fortress by launching 7- and 8F-compatible sizes. This expansion focused on providing access and facilitating the percutaneous launch of guidewires, catheters & other devices into the popliteal, femoral, and infrapopliteal arteries1 along with maintaining hemostasis during diagnostic and interventional procedures.



Jul-2021: Medtronic introduced Prevail DCB, newest-generation drug-coated balloon catheter. The launch would support Medtronic’s commitment to interventional cardiologists across the globe along with highlighting its strong focus on complex PCI.



Jan-2021: Teleflex Incorporated released Arrow ErgoPack Complete multi-lumen access catheter (MAC) system and Arrow ErgoPack Complete percutaneous sheath introducer (PSI) system. The launch aimed at fulfilling the needs of a variety of patient types from trauma to cardiac. Also, the Arrow MAC catheters offer full-spectrum antimicrobial protection against gram-positive & gram-negative bacteria and fungi, which are key infectious pathogens responsible for central line-associated bloodstream infection (CLABI).



Jul-2020: Merit Medical released GO2WIRE, a new steerable guidewire system. This launch offers physicians a range of desirable benefits, making it the new “Go-To” wire for diagnostic & interventional procedures. The GO2WIRE provides an optional 155 cm extension device with smooth threads, an advancement that helps deliver rapid conversion to longer wire lengths for seamless device and catheter exchanges.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2022: Medtronic took over Affera, a medical technology company. This acquisition aimed at expanding Medtronic’s cardiac ablation portfolio to include its cardiac mapping & navigation platform. In addition, the company would be able to get the Affera Prism-1 cardiac mapping & navigation platform, that would be compatible with Medtronic as well as multiple, competitive therapeutic catheters and technologies.



Feb-2022: Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Baylis Medical Company, a company that offers advanced transseptal access solutions & guidewires, sheaths, and dilators. This acquisition would enable Boston Scientific to deploy the Baylis platforms with its existing electrophysiology and structural heart offerings, which would further strengthen Boston’s position within the highest-growth cardiology markets.



Sep-2021: Abbott took over Walk Vascular. Under this acquisition, Abbott would deploy Walk Vascular’s mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system for peripheral blood clot removal in its current portfolio of endovascular products. This acquisition would support Abbott’s leading vascular device offerings and also drives Abbott’s ability to provide one-of-a-kind endovascular therapy solutions to enhance patient care.



Approvals and Trials:



May-2022: Medtronic got FDA approval for IN.PACT 018 Paclitaxel-Coated Percutaneous Transluminal Angioplasty (PTA) Balloon Catheter, a drug-coated balloon (DCB). The approval would enable physicians to better address challenging cases like those with narrow lesions or complex anatomies.



Feb-2022: Teleflex got FDA approval for Teleflex GuideLiner V3 Catheter, TrapLiner Catheter, Turnpike Catheters, and Spectre Guidewire. This approval would fulfill the needs of interventional cardiologists who have evolved the techniques for these difficult procedures.



Aug-2021: Abbott got FDA approval for Ultron 1.0 Software, imaging technology using AI for vessels in the heart. Combining Ultreon 1.0 Software with Abbott’s Dragonfly OpStar imaging catheter and PressureWire X, the platform provides physicians, a comprehensive set of tools to provide better patient care.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Product



• Cardiac Catheters



o Electrophysiology Catheters



o PTCA Balloons Catheters



o IVUS Catheters



o PTA Balloons Catheters



o Guide Extension Catheters



o Others



• Cardiac Guidewires



By End User



• Hospitals



• Clinics



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Abbott Laboratories



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• Getinge AB



• Cardinal Health, Inc.



• Biotronik SE & Co. KG



• Medtronic PLC



• Nipro Corporation



• Merit Medical Systems, Inc.



• Teleflex, Inc.



• B. Braun Melsungen AG



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364383/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________