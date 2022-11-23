FENLO Launches Fantasy and Fantasy Plus Lamps

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With 30 years of experience behind it, FENLO, a brand carried by Atamin, has just announced its newest series of LED lamps; Fantasy and Fantasy Plus. The company has taken all the lessons they've learned throughout the years and used them to create the ultimate in luxury lighting.

Featuring remote control functionality, gorgeous glass shelving, and integrated LED light modules, this display case or floor lamp is sure to bring light and joy into a customer's home.

Not only do the Fantasy lamps include all the above features, but by buying a FENLO lamp customers get all of the following benefits:

BENEFITS:

Top-tier customer service. By buying a FENLO lamp customers become a part of the FENLO family. The team will do everything they can to ensure customers have the best possible experience buying and assembling their new lamps.

By buying a FENLO lamp customers become a part of the FENLO family. The team will do everything they can to ensure customers have the best possible experience buying and assembling their new lamps. Professionally produced instructions. Not only will the lamps come with printed instructions, but right on the back of the remote will be a QR code that customers can scan to view professionally produced instructions. FENLO instructions will walk customers through every step of the process.

Not only will the lamps come with printed instructions, but right on the back of the remote will be a QR code that customers can scan to view professionally produced instructions. FENLO instructions will walk customers through every step of the process. Pet and child-friendly materials + environmentally conscious. The FENLO advanced UV coating will prevent airborne toxins or chemicals from reaching pets or loved ones. The coating is applied to MDF wood which is durable, moisture resistant, and an eco-friendly material. Using MDF wood means FENLO saves trees and lessens the global impact that manufacturing has on the environment.

Both models are available at www.shopfenlo.com for preorder.

ABOUT FENLO

At FENLO we believe that lighting should be as elegant as it is functional.

FENLO, a brand carried by Atamin, is based in Irvine, California, and was started by people obsessed with excellent lighting. The rooms in your home and the light that fills them are a big part of your life. Our memories are shaped by what illuminates them and the right lighting can define a moment, a space, or a memory. Our responsive customer service, eco-friendly materials, and luxurious designs, all come together to produce a world-class product.

Contact Information:

PR Team

Marketing

socialmedia@shopfenlo.com

9493986486



Related Images











Image 1: Perfect Combination of Lamp and Display Case





Fantasy & Fantasy Plus are available at www.shopfenlo.com for preorder.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment