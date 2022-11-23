Glen Bronstein appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance Claims for Sompo International North America

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today that Glen Bronstein has been appointed Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance Claims for the North America Region – Bermuda, Canada, Mexico and the U.S. – reporting to Chris Sparro, CEO, Sompo International, North America.



In this role, Mr. Bronstein will be a member of the regional insurance executive leadership team and will be responsible for overseeing Sompo International’s North America Insurance claims teams, supervision of all claims-related matters as well as the analysis, development, and execution of claim strategies for the region.

Mr. Bronstein comes to Sompo International with more than 30 years of international insurance experience, most recently serving as Head of Global Specialty Claims for The Hartford and Global Chief Claim Officer of The Navigators Group. In each of these roles, Mr. Bronstein oversaw the carrier’s U.S. and International specialty claims units and held a variety of senior executive roles at major insurers including General Counsel of certain operating entities.

Chris Sparro, CEO, Sompo International North America shared, “As a highly visible leader who has driven change and transformation across the claims function, Glen will focus on further enhancing Sompo International’s delivery of best-in-class technical capabilities, partnership with underwriting and distribution management, customer service, and leveraging advanced data science to monitor the business environment for emerging trends. We are very excited to have him join the Sompo International team.”

