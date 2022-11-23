The Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market size is expected to reach $72.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End User, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364373/?utm_source=GNW

They are commonly used to destroy viruses that trigger bleeding disorders, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, hemophilia A, immunodeficiency, hypogammaglobulinemia, hemophilia B, and human immunodeficiency virus because they are abundant in proteins, salts, minerals, hormones, vitamins, and protease inhibitors.



In addition, blood plasma derivatives aid in boosting nutrition, regulating body temperature and blood coagulation, maintaining osmotic pressure, improving respiration as well as excretion, and balancing acid-base levels. Blood Plasma Derivatives serve a crucial part in maintaining the body’s normal pH balance and transferring nutrients. After fractionating blood plasma, these compounds are commonly utilized to treat a range of disorders. In hospitals, clinics, diagnostic facilities, and blood transfusion centers, blood plasma derivatives are widely preserved.



Plasma derivatives are generated by chromatographic as well as several other fractionation processes from human plasma. Additionally, certain proteins may be isolated from serum. Several plasma proteins (or their mutated variants) are also created utilizing recombinant DNA methods, in which the protein is synthesized by introducing a gene into an expression system.



Essentially, human blood derivatives are the most suitable growth supplement for hMSC development in vitro since they will avoid any infection and immunogenicity of animal origin and aid to create genetically and epigenetically healthy cells and tissue. The autologous serum is a replacement for FBS. It has been observed that autologous serum/plasma preserves the proliferative and differentiation potential of mesenchymal and bone marrow-derived stem cells and enhances cellular and genetic therapy.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic majorly impacted a number of industries all over the world. Various businesses, irrespective of their size, were majorly demolished as a result of the abrupt emergence of the pandemic. Moreover, governments throughout a number of countries were compelled to impose lockdowns within their countries in order to regulate the spread of the coronavirus, which led various economies to a steep downfall. The blood plasma derivative market was also impacted by the outbreak in the initial period as a number of research labs as well as academic institutions were turned into COVID research centers or vaccine manufacturing facilities. Due to this, a number of processes related to the development and application of blood plasma derivatives were hauled.



Market Growth Factor



A Rise in The Prevalence of Hemophilia Throughout the World



Hemophilia is a hereditary bleeding condition in which the blood fails to effectively clot due to a deficiency or reduction in a clotting factor protein. Hemophilia A, which is caused by a lack of clotting factor VIII, and hemophilia B, which is caused by a lack of clotting factor IX, are the most frequent kinds of hemophilia. Either kind can result in uncontrolled bleeding into organs, muscles, and joints, as well as chronic bleeding after traumas or surgery.



Rapidly Increasing Geriatric Population Throughout the World



In every country throughout the world, the number of aging people is increasing at an alarming rate. According to the United Nations Organization, in 2020 there will be around 727 million individuals globally aged 65 or older. By 2050, its population is projected to more than triple to about 1.5 billion. The proportion of aged individuals in the global population is anticipated to rise from 9.3% in 2020 to 16.0% by 2050. By the middle of the 21st century, one in six individuals across the world will be 65 or older. The phenomenon of population aging refers to the increased incidence and proportion of aged people in the global population.



Market Restraining Factor



Availability of A Number of Affordable Alternatives to Blood Plasma



Since their emergence in the 1940s, proteins produced from human plasma have become vitally essential medicinal products. The technologies of molecular biology have given alternatives to the delivery of natural goods over the past two decades. Recombinant variants of Factor IX and Factor VIII are commercially accessible, and more plasma proteins are undergoing recombinant development. Additionally, genetic engineering gives the possibility to tweak a natural protein to increase its in vitro production efficiency or alter its therapeutic profile. More efficient production techniques, like transgenic animals or plants, may result in less expensive treatments as well as a greater supply of currently scarce items.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the Blood Plasma Derivatives Market is segregated into Hemophilia Hypogammaglobulinemia, Immunodeficiency Diseases, Von Willebrand’s Disease, and Other Application. In 2021, the others segment recorded a substantial revenue share of the blood plasma derivatives market. The growth of the segment is rising at a very rapid pace due to the rise in infectious illness incidence as well as the demand for plasma-derived products. There is a very big number of diseases that can affect people all over the world, however, can be treated by deploying blood plasma derivatives-based therapy and drugs.



End User Outlook



By End-User, the Blood Plasma Derivatives Market is categorized into Hospitals, Clinics, and Other End Users. In 2021, the clinics segment registered a significant revenue share of the blood plasma derivatives market. There is a surge in the growth of the segment attributed to the number of clinics that are offering more advanced and enhanced patient experiences to their patients.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the Blood Plasma Derivatives Market is segmented into Albumin, Factor VIII, Factor IX, Immunoglobulin, Hyperimmune Globulin, and Others. In 2021, the immunoglobulin segment acquired the largest revenue share of the blood plasma derivatives market. Antibodies, also known as immunoglobulins, are large, Y-shaped proteins employed by the immune system to recognize and kill harmful bacteria and viruses. The antibody identifies an antigen, which is a unique molecule of the pathogen.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Blood Plasma Derivatives Market is North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the blood plasma derivatives market. The growth of the regional market is increasing owing to an increase in the number of approvals for plasma-derived products and an increase in the number of key players manufacturing plasma-derived products in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Grifols, S.A., Biotest AG, LFB S.A., CSL Limited, Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A, Sanofi S.A. and Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Blood Plasma Derivatives Market



Sep-2022: Grifols entered into an agreement with the National Blood Authority of Canada, a Canadian provider of Blood Services. With this agreement, the entities aimed to accelerate the self-sufficiency of the country in terms of immunoglobulin medicines, which are necessary plasma-protein therapies in order to cure a broad range of immunodeficiencies as well as other medical malignancies.



Jan-2022: LFB came into an agreement with Kedrion, a developer of plasma-derived medicinal products. Following this agreement, the companies aimed to expand the availability of immunoglobulin throughout France.



Jan-2022: Kedrion formed a merger with Bio Products Laboratory, a company involved in the manufacture of human blood plasma products. Following this merger, the companies aimed to manufacture and develop a strong player within the global plasma-derivatives market. Moreover, the new merger would allow the companies to treat patients with hazardous and rare conditions with human blood plasma-derived medicines.



Oct-2021: Kedrion Biopharma took over Prometic, a life sciences business. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate the first-ever FDA-approved Congenital Plasminogen Deficiency treatment medicine of Prometic, Ryplazim. Furthermore, this acquisition would allow Kedrion to expand its footprint throughout North America.



Mar-2021: Takeda completed its acquisition of Maverick Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company. Under this acquisition, Takeda would leverage the COBRA T-cell engager platform of Maverick in order to develop more efficient therapies.



Mar-2021: Grifols acquired BPL Plasma, a subsidiary of Bio Products Laboratory. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to reinforce, expand, and diversify its robust network capacity as well as centers in order to deliver life-improving plasma-derived medicines.



Oct-2020: Grifols took over GC Pharma, a South Korean company. Under this acquisition, Grifols aimed to possess GC Pharma’s albumin purification and immunoglobulin plants throughout Montreal in order to increase its plasma supply while also accelerating its expansion across the world.



Apr-2020: Kedrion collaborated with Kamada, a biopharmaceutical company. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to integrate their efforts in order to develop, manufacture, and commercialize an Anti-SARS-CoV-2 polyclonal immunoglobulin product derived from human plasma as a feasible treatment in order to treat the COVID-19 infection.



Apr-2020: LFB teamed up with Octapharma, a family-owned pharmaceutical company. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to develop a potential therapy derived from plasma for the treatment of the COVID-19 infection and expedite a more scalable, reliable, as well as sustainable treatment of the coronavirus.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Immunodeficiency Diseases



• Hypogammaglobulinemia



• Hemophilia



• Von Willebrand’s Disease



• Others



By End User



• Hospitals



• Clinics



• Others



By Type



• Immunoglobulin



• Albumin



• Factor VIII



• Factor IX



• Hyperimmune Globulin



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Bayer AG



• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited



• Grifols, S.A.



• Biotest AG



• LFB S.A.



• CSL Limited



• Octapharma AG



• Kedrion S.p.A



• Sanofi S.A.



• Fusion Health Care Pvt. Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364373/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________