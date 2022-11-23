Former Tap Dog Dancer Wins “WA’s Best Plumber” Award and $10k

Perth, Australia, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former professional dancer of international sensation “Tap Dogs” fame, Lee McDonald, has won the title of Western Australia’s Best Plumber for 2022. The competition was coordinated by Perth’s 6PR Radio and Master Plumber’s Association (MPA) Skills and was announced live on air.

Perth born and raised Lee McDonald was a professional dancer in the 1990s and early 2000s and toured the world with the iconic Aussie “Tap Dogs” group for eight years, before returning to Perth to complete his plumbing apprenticeship and then establish his own plumbing company, MC2 Plumbing, in 2013.



Unknowingly nominated by one of his clients in October 2022, Mr McDonald was up against 500 other WA plumbers in the competition, all of whom were extensively researched by a panel of 6PR Radio and MPA Skills personnel, who decided on Mr McDonald from MC2 Plumbing as WA’s Best Plumber.

CEO of MPA Skills, Ben Dahlstrom, says, “There are multiple facets to plumbing, not just the stereotypical ‘fixing a leaky tap’, so we wanted to go through this competition so we could celebrate the breadth of talent that’s out there in WA.”

Mr Dahlstrom adds, “Lee is a very deserving winner.”

Director of MC2 Plumbing and winner of WA’s Best Plumber Award, Lee McDonald, says, “I like to joke that I’ve gone from dancing on taps to fixing them, but in all seriousness, I believe being a good plumber is so much more than just fixing taps and unblocking drains.”

Mr McDonald adds, “Honesty, authenticity, and going above and beyond for your clients: they are the key elements of a quality tradesperson. Our goal at MC2 Plumbing has always been to improve the often negative perception many people have of the stereotypical tradie, by providing a positive experience that is friendly, punctual, clean and tidy and is backed by transparency and finding the best possible solution for our clients.”



In addition to receiving the title of WA’s Best Plumber for 2022, Mr McDonald was awarded $10,000 cash in the competition, thanks to MPA Skills, 6PR Radio and Holman Plumbing.

For any media related queries please contact Dior McDonald at dior@mc2plumbing.com.au

About MC2 Plumbing

MC2 Plumbing was founded in 2013 with the intent to fill a gap in the plumbing industry for clean, tidy, professional plumber in Perth with a truly customer-focused service. MC2 Plumbing provides all aspects of residential and commercial maintenance plumbing and gas fitting services in Perth, including taps, toilets, hot water system replacement, blocked drains and more.

