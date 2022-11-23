DTE Energy annual sustainability report highlights company efforts toward a clean energy future

Detroit, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) today released its 2021 Sustainability Report, the company's annual publication detailing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts.

The report, entitled "DTE’s CleanVision" illustrates DTE’s progress toward creating a clean energy future and provides key performance information in priority areas ranging from reliability upgrades and miles of trees trimmed, to net zero commitments and workforce development programs.

"At DTE, we strive to do what’s right for our employees, customers, communities and stakeholders, not necessarily what’s easy. That means ESG matters guide us in how we do business, including in our operations, environmental efforts, corporate governance, corporate citizenship and human capital management,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Chairman and CEO. “This report provides the opportunity to share our progress through performance as we pursue our commitment to be best in the world and best for the world.”

DTE’s Sustainability Report highlights the company’s work on key topics in ESG that are important to customers, employees, investors and other community stakeholders, while also guiding readers to where they can access more detailed information about specific topics of interest. This year’s report is supported by standard frameworks that guide its disclosures, including the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and American Gas Association (AGA) ESG/Sustainability templates, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is a Detroit-based diversified energy company involved in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services nationwide. Its operating units include an electric company serving 2.3 million customers in Southeast Michigan and a natural gas company serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The DTE portfolio includes energy businesses focused on power and industrial projects, renewable natural gas, and energy marketing and trading. DTE Electric plans to reduce Scope 1 CO2 emissions by 90% and DTE Gas plans to reduce Scope 3 methane emissions by 35% by 2040, while keeping energy safe, reliable and affordable. DTE Electric and Gas aspire to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. DTE is committed to serving with its energy through volunteerism, education and employment initiatives, philanthropy and economic progress. Information about DTE is available at dteenergy.com, empoweringmichigan.com, twitter.com/dte_energy and facebook.com/dteenergy.