Edf:press Release RELATED TO THE AVAILABILITY OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING EDF’S LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER

PRESS RELEASE OF NOVEMBER 23, 2022

PREPARED BY

RELATED TO THE AVAILABILITY OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REGARDING EDF’S LEGAL, FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING CHARACTERISTICS

IN CONNECTION WITH THE SIMPLIFIED TENDER OFFER

for the shares

and

bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for

new and/or existing shares

of EDF

initiated by

THE FRENCH GOVERNMENT







This press release was prepared by EDF and circulated on November 23, 2022 in accordance with Article 231-28 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF").

Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-26 its General Regulation, the AMF affixed its stamp of approval no. 22-465 dated November 22, 2022 on the Response Document prepared by EDF (the "Response Document") for the proposed simplified tender offer initiated by the French government for the shares and bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for new and/or existing shares of EDF (the "Offer").

In connection with the Offer and in accordance with Article 231-28 of the AMF’s General Regulation, information regarding EDF’s legal, financial, and accounting characteristics supplementing the Response Document (the “Additional Information Document”) was filed with the AMF on November 22, 2022 and made available to the public today. The Additional Information Document is available on the EDF website (www.edf.fr/finance) and the AMF website (www.amf-france.org) and may be consulted by the public free of charge at EDF’s registered office, 22-30, avenue de Wagram 75008 Paris.

Prior to the opening of the Offer, the AMF and Euronext Paris will publish, respectively, a notice of opening and timetable and a notice announcing the terms and timetable of the Offer.

Note :

This press release was prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public and may not be deemed to constitute any form of soliciting for the purpose of buying or selling financial securities. The circulation of this press release, the Offer, and the acceptance of the Offer may be subject to a specific regulation or restrictions in some countries. The Offer is not directed at persons subject to such restrictions, either directly or indirectly, and it may not be accepted by anyone located in a jurisdiction where the Offer is subject to such restrictions. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release must familiarize themselves and comply with any restrictions that may apply to them.

EDF may not be held liable for the violation, by any person or entity, of any applicable legal or regulatory restrictions.

