The Global Beard Transplant Market size is expected to reach $684.4 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 21.1% CAGR during the forecast period

These follicles are implanted onto the face of the individual, resulting in normal-looking facial hair. Beard hair transplanting is a treatment that restores facial hair growth to regions where it is sparse or absent. This surgical method is applicable to the goatee, mustache, beard, sideburns, and cheeks. Additionally, facial hair transplants are performed to disguise acne scars and other facial scars.



Depending on the quantity of hair being grafted and the size of the region to be covered, the process typically lasts between two and eight hours and is performed under a moderate sedative. The treatment itself and the recuperation period are essentially painless. Five days following a hair transplant, small crusts form over each transplanted hair. During these five days, the transplanted region must be maintained absolutely dry. At least for the first three to four days following a beard transplant, it would be evident that the face has been altered. After approximately two weeks, the transplanted hairs fall off. The facial hair would begin to regrow three months following the treatment. They will continue to grow forever.



The growth of the beard transplant market is propelled by the rise in cosmetic surgery awareness and the expansion of beauty clinics, salons, and multispecialty hospitals. In addition, the increased use of robotics in less invasive operations and the growth of medical tourism are anticipated to create opportunities in the next years. Increased internet usage in the majority of the world paves the way for service providers to launch various crucial online marketing initiatives, as online platforms are one of the simplest ways to inform prospective clients about the features and specifications of facial hair restoration services.



The beard transplant market had a significant slowdown in its expansion as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out in 2018. The lockdown limitations and the shutdown of the majority of corporate operations in 2020 led to a massive increase in unemployment, which substantially hindered the ability of customers to make purchases. Additionally, because of the restrictions imposed by the lockdown as well as the fear of becoming infected with the virus, the majority of the beard transplant procedures scheduled for 2020 were canceled. This had a negative impact on the rate at which revenue was growing in the beard transplant market.



Rising adoption of the latest and advanced technologies within the transplant process



As technology is advancing all over the world, the integration of technologies is significantly increasing throughout a number of industries in the market. The advancement of beard transplant technology is playing a key role in accelerating the demand for these surgeries. The key to sales expansion in the beard transplant market is innovation in service delivery. Companies have been formulating plans for incorporating improved technologies into their existing services. Direct Head Implantation (DHI) International Global Medical Group, for instance, has created a modified version of the follicular unit extraction (FUE) technique known as Direct Hair Implantation (DHI). It involves the use of a unique pen-shaped instrument that allows doctors to simultaneously remove and transplant hair follicles. Therefore, an increasing number of technological advancements within the beard transplant market would augment the growth of the beard transplant market.



Rapidly growing cosmetic industry throughout the world



The cosmetic industry is rising at an exponential rate all over the world as a result of the growing millennial population. In addition, the primary driver of the beauty and personal care industry is the increased emphasis on personal cleanliness and skin health among consumers. This is especially true for the country’s enormous population of young people, who are becoming increasingly conscious of the significance of skin care. In addition, the availability of an extensive selection of economical and efficient beauty and personal care goods contributes to market expansion. To fulfill the evolving needs of consumers, the market’s dominant players are emphasizing product innovation as well as new product launches. Therefore, this factor is playing a major role in boosting the growth of the beard transplant market.



Side effects of the beard transplant along with an extended recovery period



Patients undergoing beard transplantation should prepare themselves for the possibility of experiencing some modest side effects. There are a few frequent symptoms that patients should be on the lookout for, however, the degree of the adverse effects will vary from person to person. Scarring in the donor area is rather frequent, but the majority of the time, the natural hair growth will conceal it. Scarring with FUE is typically very minimal and difficult to detect. The FUT procedure, on the other hand, results in a single, long scar on the back of the head. There may be some temporary scabs, but the portions of the face that have implants should not have any scarring as a result of the procedure. After a couple of weeks, if the patient still experiences crustiness, swelling, redness, or irritation, then they should make an appointment with the doctor. Therefore, this factor is impeding the growth of the beard transplant market.



Approach Outlook



Based on Approach, the Beard Transplant Market is segmented into Follicular Unit Extraction, Follicular Unit Transplantation, and Others. In 2021, the follicular unit extraction segment acquired the largest revenue share of the beard transplant market. The follicular unit extraction is the most common method for beard transplantation. It has a number of advantages, such as faster healing, no linear scar, quick recovery, no visible scars, and little or no side effects, which are accelerating its expansion throughout the world. This is because of the high success rate and benefits, such as rapid healing, the absence of a linear scar, and minimal or no side effects.



End-user Outlook



On the basis of End-user, the Beard Transplant Market is bifurcated into Masculine and Transmasculine. In 2021, the transmasculine segment recorded a substantial revenue share of the beard transplant market. This is due to the rise in the transgender population as well as the increase in the number of gender-affirming procedures performed all over the world.



Service Provider Outlook



By Service Provider, the Beard Transplant Market is categorized into Hospitals, Clinics, and Surgery Centers. In 2021, the clinics segment procured the biggest revenue share of the beard transplant market. The rising growth of the segment is primarily owing to the presence of a significant number of specialty clinics offering beard transplants at comparatively affordable prices. There are a number of clinics that just provide hair restoration services, and they are experts in this field. The rapid expansion of the clinics segment in the market can be attributed to the significantly greater success rate of the beard transplant procedures offered in clinics.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Beard Transplant Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the beard transplant market. In North America, increased revenue from beard transplants can be attributed to a combination of factors, including increased public awareness of the availability of facial hair restoration services, as well as the presence of a large number of multispecialty clinics and hospitals in the region. These factors have all contributed to an increase in the number of people seeking out these services.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Bain Clinic Pvt. Ltd., Bosley, Inc., Dezire Clinic, DHI Global Europe Ltd., iGraft Global Hair Services Pvt Ltd, Panacea Global Hair & Skin Services, Smile Hair Clinic, The Wimpole Clinic Ltd., and HairMax, Inc. (Lexington International LLC).



