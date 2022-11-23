The Global Bakery Ingredients Market size is expected to reach $18.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bakery Ingredients Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364353/?utm_source=GNW

Ingredients used mostly in baking increase the overall quality of the product and extend its lifespan. To maintain the softness and flavor of baked goods, high-quality ingredients are crucial.



Bakery ingredients also add flavor, extend shelf life, and contain more protein. These products are offered in a variety of forms on the market and are considered staple foods for human nutrition all over the world. The flavor and texture of baked goods are determined by the selection of the elements and their combinations. The demand for baking products with health advantages and little to no artificial chemicals is skyrocketing in mature markets. Baking materials like baking powder, baking soda, cocoa powder, and various other additives have seen an increase in demand as people stuck at home because of the COVID-19 curfew have turned to bake more frequently. On-the-go cuisine has gained popularity due to the recent increase in the multinational cafe and bakery companies.



Most baked goods involve the same basic ingredients in their manufacturing. Flour, kinds of butter, eggs, sugar, and salt are core ingredients in the baking industry. The specific measures are guided by the desired product’s texture and consistency. Ingredients like other enhancers and leavening agents are then added to prepare the products. The product’s structure comes from the flour. Flour’s gluten mixes to form a web that can hold air bubbles and then hardens.



As it is heated, the Flour’s starch hardens, fortifying the structure and further adding to it. Sugars along with fats work to resist the development of gluten. The resultant product is tenderer because of the way fat coats gluten molecules, making it harder for them to mix. Fat has a role in the end product’s fluffiness in many cakes. Fats also contribute to a delicate mouthfeel and taste transmission.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The whole food & beverage industry has been severely hit by the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, including the bakery sector. Due to the lockdown, sales of edible items like meat products, baked goods, and many others surpassed expectations because there was a lack of bakeries due to a labor shortage. Because of the lockdown, logistical capabilities were disrupted, which led to greater problems in the market because customers could not acquire the supplies they needed. Lack of access to raw materials led to improper product manufacture.



Market Growth Factor



Rise in Consumption of Confectionary and Baked Goods Across the World



With the growing need for convenience foods and consumer desire for enticing, flavorful, and textural treats, the industry for bakery and confectionery items is expanding. The main elements influencing their continuation in the contemporary market are their ease of accessibility, low cost, and nutrition. As a result, bakery goods have a necessity in the life of many people. This has increased demand for a variety of baking ingredients used to create bread goods with a rich flavor and texture.



Growing Trend of Adoption of Bakery as A Relaxing Activity



Baking may be quite peaceful, which significantly contributes to relaxation and stress reduction. It has been demonstrated that activities like kneading bread can lower anxiety and assist manage and avoid depression. Baking also has many other benefits specifically seen in older people like aiding in appetite management, helping in being creative, and improving memory and recollection. With aging, many people lose their appetite for particular meals. Baking engages the senses, making it a useful tool for encouraging seniors to try new foods and appreciate their diet more.



Market Restraining Factor



Increasing Aversion for Trans Fats, Refined Flour and Sugar



Trans fats are occasionally used by bakers in their products because they are cheap and increase the shelf life of the product. Trans fats increase the risk of heart problems, stroke, and diabetes by lowering the levels of good cholesterol and raising the levels of bad cholesterol. Commercial baked goods are expected to comprise sugar and refined flour even if they might not contain trans fats. The majority of the fiber and several nutrients in refined flours have been removed during processing. They are quick-digesting simple carbs that might cause a blood sugar increase in the body.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the bakery ingredients market is divided into enzymes, starch, fiber, colors, flavors, emulsifiers, antimicrobials, fats, dry baking mix, and others. The fiber segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the bakery ingredients market in 2021. Whole grains and their use in muffins, bread, tortillas, and crackers are the main sources of fiber used in baking. Cereal fiber is a fiber that comes from cereal grains.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the bakery ingredients market is categorized into bread, rolls & pies, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits, and others. The bread segment garnered the highest revenue share in the bakery ingredients market in 2021. One of the earliest staples of human nutrition is bread. Traditional diets include a large amount of bread and bakery products, which are also a significant source of nutritional energy.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the bakery ingredients market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe region acquired the maximum revenue share in the bakery ingredients market in 2021. This is attributable to the availability of several variations and widespread consumption of baking ingredients. The traditional and cultural roots impressed in baking guide the region’s baking trends. As a result, holidays see a surge in bakery ingredient sales.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and Dupont De Nemours, Inc. are the forerunners in the Bakery Ingredients Market. Companies such as Dawn Food Products, Inc., Cargill Corporation, and Associated British Foods PLC are some of the key innovators in Bakery Ingredients Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bakels Group (EMU AG), Kerry Group PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Dawn Food Products, Inc., Cargill Corporation and Lallemand, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Bakery Ingredients Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2022: ADM partnered with New Culture, a pioneering animal-free dairy company. Under this partnership, the companies aimed at facilitating the production and marketization of alternative dairy products. The partnership emphasized both companies’ commitments to exemplify a more sustainable future for food. The partnership enabled the co-development of products, by utilizing New Culture’s advancement in novel ingredients and non-dairy products.



Aug-2022: ADM formed a partnership with Benson Hill, a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants. Through this partnership, the companies focused on forming new soy-containing products to assist the rapidly increasing demand for plant-based proteins. In this partnership, ADM received the license to take up processing and marketing a range of exclusive ingredients obtained from Benson Hill Ultra-High Protein (UHP) soybeans in North America. The partnership presented variants of plant-based food and beverage to meet customers’ savory, sweet, and dairy demands.



Oct-2021: Cargill partnered with BASF, a German multinational chemical company and the largest chemical producer in the world. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to develop, manufacture, commercialize, and sell consumer-centric enzyme solutions and products. The acquisition also aimed to bring innovations in farmers’ feed and decrease nutrient waste, boost feed efficiency, and support animal wellbeing.



Sep-2020: Dawn Foods entered into an agreement with Nestle, a food service dedicated organization. Through this agreement, Dawn focused on creating bakery products, starting with muffins and cookies by specifically utilizing Nestlé’s confectionery brands. In addition, the companies aimed to co-design innovative bakery products carrying the essence of state-of-the-art bakery mixes accompanied by branded ingredients.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2022: Cargill unveiled ExtraVeganZa, vegan chocolate made from sunflower kernel powder. ExtraVeganZa aimed to deliver a truly indulgent sensorial experience by levberaging plant-based power ingredients. Additionally, the chocolates contain other robust ingredients, like rice syrup as well as organic rice syrup.



Nov-2021: Kerry launched Emulgold Fiber, a naturally obtained, soluble dietary fiber. This product aimed to give up to a 300% increase in fiber per serving as compared to non-fortified white bread variants, thus reaching a level that equals the fiber content of whole wheat products.



Oct-2021: Cargill introduced SimPure, a rice flour-based maltodextrin substitute. The product is a clean-label bulking ingredient possessing similar texture, taste, and workability as maltodextrin. The ingredient was officially unveiled at the SupplySide West trade show. This ingredient is used as a one-to-one substitute to maltodextrin, as well as improves overall mouthfeel.



Jun-2020: Cargill launched PlantEver, a plant-based protein brand in China. Through this launch, the company aimed to offera chicken-alternative nugget, two plant-based protein variants, and a beef-alternative patty. These products offer Chinese customers the nutritions equivalent of vegetable products.



May-2020: DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences introduced the YO-MIX PRIME cultures series. The YO-MIX PRIME yogurt cultures aimed to demonstrate an integration of mildness and premium texture for consumers and providing an intense level of indulgence in yogurt. The new YO-MIX PRIME ranges’ benefits include a full pH control that enhances process flexibility.



Feb-2020: DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences unveiled POWERBake 6000 and 7000 enzyme series. The series is specifically designed for Europe-centric recipes. The enzymes provide a unique emulsification solution that maintains the flavor and quality of white loaves of bread and buns and also adheres to meeting customer requirements for clean labels to improver houses and bakeries.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Aug-2022: Kerry Group acquired Kraft Heinz Company, one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world. Under this acquisition, Kerry Group to integrate the B2B-powdered cheese business and related assets of Kraft Heinz into its portfolio. Furthermore, the acquisition enhanced Kerry’s manufacturing expertise and customer base in the snack products industry.



Jan-2022: Lallemand took over Nutrilife baking enzymes business of BASF, a German multinational chemical company. With this acquisition, Lallemand aimed to expand its product portfolio as well as geographical footprint by integrating the Nutrilife baking enzymes offerings and business. The acquisition further allowed the company to offer enzyme knowledge and access to the latest ingredients based on the company’s yeast and bacteria technology platforms.



Nov-2021: Archer Daniels Midland acquired Sojaprotein, a European company specializing in non-GMO soybean ingredients. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to onvest in the expansion of its abilities to cater to the growing demand for innovative protein solutions. Additionally, Sojaprotein offers a wide portfolio of non-GMO plant-based protein ingredients to customers throughout Europe in the confectionery,meat alternative, pet food, protein bar, pharmaceutical, and animal feed segments.



Jul-2021: Dawn Foods took over Icopa, the largest distributor of bakery products in Portugal. With this acquisition, Dawn strengthened its presence in Portugal and thus expanded its distribution capabilities throughout Europe. Moreover, the acquisition allowed Dawn to take hold of Icopa’s three distribution centers, including one that is located adjacent to Dawn’s ingredient manufacturing facility in Palmela. The acquisition also enabled the company to cater to the growing requirements of bakery customers in the region.



Mar-2021: Dawn Foods acquired JABEX, a family-owned manufacturer. Through the acquisition, Dawn aimed to increase its production footprint and strengthen its supply chain and operations in Central as well as Eastern Europe. The acquisition further allowed Dawn to strengthen its fruit-based product portfolio by integrating the portfolios of both companies.



Feb-2021: DuPont merged with International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), an American corporation. Following this merger, the companies aimed to develop a leading player in the marekt in order to offer high-value ingredients and solutions to the Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care, and Health & Wellness markets.



Nov-2020: Ingredion took over Verdient Foods, a producer of pulse-based protein. Through this acquisition, the companies aimed to enable manufacturing of a variety of protein blends and flours with different lentils as well as fava beans along with peas.



Geographical Expansions:



Jan-2022: Kerry Group announced the expansion of its geographical footprints by opening a facility at its Jeddah operation in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through the expansion, Kerry aimed to use its advanced technologies to adapt to the local tastes and thus aid food and beverage companies in the region. The acquisition allowed Kerry to deliver more flavourful, healthier, and sustainable food and beverages, specifically in the snack, meat, and bakery sectors in the region.



Apr-2021: ADM announced the expansion of its geographical footprint by establishing a plant-based innovation lab situated at the company’s Biopolis research hub in Singapore. WIth this expansion, ADM enhanced its ability to provide on-trend nutritious products to satisfy the rising food and beverage demand in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, this geographical expansion facilitated ADM to efficiently create custom solutions for the Asian consumers. The lab allowed for quick development of solutions by examining the main sensory and functional elements of plant-based applications.



Apr-2021: Cargill expanded its geographical footprint with the launch of its cocoa processing plant. Under this expansion, Cargill aimed to double its manufacturing capacity at the facility while also enhancing infrastructure and deploying safety improvements. Furthermore, this expansion also enabled the formation of nearly 100 full-time local jobs as well as hundreds of indirect jobs. A significant part of the plant’s increased processing capacity was kept for dark brown cocoa powder manufacture.



Feb-2021: Bakels Group expanded its global footprint by establioshing a baking center in Mumbai. Through this expansion, the company aimed to allow customers to engage in live baking sessions with businesses for co-developing recipes with Bakels’ professional team of hands-on chefs. The facility is also a complement to Bakels’s commitment to grow in Indian market.



Jul-2020: Ingredion expanded its geographical footprint by expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Banglen, Thailand. Through this expansion, Ingredion aimed to strengthen its global abilities and expanded its rice manufacturing in Thailand. The expansion was a part of the company’s planned investments to branch out its specialty food ingredients business to provide assistance to customers globally. Additionally, Thailand is one of the largest exporters of rice.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Dry Baking Mix



• Fiber



• Fats



• Emulsifiers



• Antimicrobials



• Starch



• Flavors



• Enzymes



• Colors



• Others



By Application



• Bread



• Cookies & Biscuits



• Cakes & Pastries



• Rolls & Pies



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Bakels Group (EMU AG)



• Kerry Group PLC



• Koninklijke DSM N.V.



• Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)



• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.



• Ingredion Incorporated



• Dawn Food Products, Inc.



• Cargill Corporation



• Lallemand, Inc.



