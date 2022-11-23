StoneTurn Assists Vicor and Quinn Emanuel with Damage Control in Patent Infringement Trial

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneTurn recently assisted client Vicor and its counsel Quinn Emanuel with “damage control” in the trial of a case that had been pending for nearly a decade. SynQor sued Vicor for patent infringement relating to the sale of power converter products included in larger power systems, seeking a $71.9 million reasonable royalty based on SynQor’s hypothetical lost profits, at a recent trial in Marshall, Texas.



StoneTurn expert Alan Ratliff, Partner, assisted by Managing Director Katie Prichard and Manager Melissa Haley in StoneTurn’s Houston office, determined an alternative amount of reasonable royalty damages. This evaluation was based on reasonably comparable Vicor licenses executed near the date Vicor was first accused of infringing SynQor’s patents in 2006-2007, and considering Vicor’s $13 million of incremental profits from the accused infringing sales.

The jury awarded SynQor $6.5 million, or one-half of Vicor’s incremental profits, based on Mr. Ratliff’s testimony at trial. Read the final verdict here.

StoneTurn’s experts regularly work with clients and their counsel to analyze and explain complex concepts, prepare detailed analyses, and develop clear and concise findings, which are presented in reports and through testimony at depositions, trials and before other triers of fact. The firm’s experts bring decades of experience in business disputes, working to address the complex financial, accounting and economic-related issues in legal matters ranging from intellectual property disputes to international arbitration. StoneTurn provides consulting and expert witness services for disputes in federal, state, administrative and private tribunal proceedings. Learn more about the StoneTurn team.

