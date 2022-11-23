Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC) Announce New Agreement with Positronic

LUMBERTON, NJ, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics, a premier global distributor of electronic components, has expanded its global connector portfolio with the addition of Positronic, an Amphenol company.

The distribution agreement includes both Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC), the mil-aero division of Heilind. Positronic product lines apply to a variety of industries worldwide including military, aerospace, telecommunications, medical, industrial and test equipment among others.

“The addition of Positronic is a great benefit for our customers,” said Alan Clapp, SR. Vice President, Heilind Electronics. “This new partnership offers a greater variety of interconnect solutions for existing and new customers as well as new markets around the world.”

“Positronic is excited to partner with Heilind Electronics and Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)”, said Anita Warner, Director of Distribution, Positronic. “They have a strong reputation in the industry, specifically military and aerospace, which compliments the interconnect solutions provided by Positronic.”

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China. Follow Heilind on Facebook at facebook.com/Heilind and on Twitter at twitter.com/Heilind.

About Interstate Connecting Components (ICC)

A division of Heilind Electronics, North America’s largest interconnect distributor, Interstate Connecting Components (www.connecticc.com) is an AS9100D-certified value-added distributor for the entire spectrum of electronic connectors, fiber optic connectors, backshells, tools, identification solutions and connector contacts. ICC specializes in the military-aerospace market and offers value-added assembly on 26482, 26500, 5015, D38999, M28840, M83513 and many other MIL-SPEC connector lines.

About Positronic

Positronic builds premium power and signal connectors for a wide variety of global industries. But every product delivers the same outcome: Certainty. That’s our master spec, our driving purpose. We believe in the people who are advancing our world and making it a better place, those who are realizing new discoveries, developing technologies that help humans connect, and expanding commerce to advance economies. That is why we are serious about developing high-reliability interconnect solutions – because failure is not an option for critical systems; they must perform. From deep space discovery to medical breakthroughs, Positronic delivers The Science of Certainty.

Attachment