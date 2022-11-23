Diversified Search Group’s Aileen Alexander Named to 2022 Women of Distinction by the Philadelphia Business Journal

Philadelphia, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aileen Alexander, Chief Executive Officer of Diversified Search Group, has been named to Philadelphia Business Journal’s 2022 Women of Distinction. She, and 35 other recipients, were honored at an event on November 17 at Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

Each year, the Philadelphia Business Journal recognizes Women of Distinction in the business community who are trail blazers, are respected for accomplishments in their fields, give back to the community and are sought out as respected advisers and mentors. The winners were selected from over 300 nominations by members of the community.

“It’s a great privilege to be recognized among such prominent women in the Philadelphia business community,” Alexander said. “Supporting women in their careers is both a passion for me and is a founding value at Diversified Search Group, and it’s rewarding to see so many women achieving greater success and being recognized for it.”

“We are thrilled that Aileen has received this well-deserved honor among such an esteemed group of leaders,” said Judith von Seldeneck, Founder and Chair of Diversified Search Group. “Aileen is a dedicated, brilliant leader and certainly is a woman of distinction. We are very fortunate to have her leadership as Diversified Search Group continues to grow.”

Alexander was named CEO of Diversified Search Group in January 2022 and is the only woman to lead a top ten executive search firm in the U.S. Alexander is a recognized leader in the executive search and talent management industry, having led C-suite and Board level searches from large, global corporations to high-growth entrepreneurial companies.

Alexander is a military veteran, having served as a Captain in the U.S. Army. Before embarking on a career in executive search, she worked in international security and defense policy at the Department of Defense and U.S. House of Representatives.

Alexander is a member of the CEO Council of Growth at the Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and also a member of the University City Science Center Board of Directors. Additionally, she sits on the Board of her alma mater, Villa Joseph Marie High School in Holland, PA.

ABOUT DIVERSIFIED SEARCH GROUP

Purpose. Progress. Performance.

Diversified Search Group is the largest woman-founded and woman-led executive search firm in the U.S., and for nearly five decades, has been driven by purpose, progress, and performance. Consistently recognized by Forbes as one of the nation’s top retained executive search firms, DSG is an industry leader in recruiting diverse, inclusive, and transformational leadership for clients. The firm is deliberately different in its approach and is comprised of a combination of specialty practices with deep industry expertise, that together harness their collective resources to identify new leaders to meet the needs of our changing world: Diversified Search, Alta Associates, BioQuest, Koya Partners, Grant Cooper, and Storbeck Search.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, Diversified Search Group operates in over a dozen offices nationwide and offers global services as the exclusive U.S. partner of AltoPartners, the international alliance of independent executive search firms. For more information, visit diversifiedsearchgroup.com.

ABOUT ALTOPARTNERS

Established in 2006, AltoPartners is a leading international alliance of retained executive search and leadership consulting firms that combines the reach of a global network with the local knowledge and entrepreneurial spirit of independent partners working together to find the client’s perfect candidate fit. Today the alliance covers 64 offices in 37 countries and is ranked in the Top 10 Global Search Firms.

The AltoPartners alliance has created a distinctive force in executive search worldwide, giving global coverage across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. For more information about the work we do and the countries we cover, please visit altopartners.com.