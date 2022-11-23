The Global Animal Milk Replacer Market size is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Milk Replacer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Distribution Channel, By Form, By Animal Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364323/?utm_source=GNW

Successful use of milk substitutes involves following the instructions on the package and maintaining good cleanliness. A milk substitute that is not properly blended, provided to the animal improperly, administered to the wrong species, or is faulty in any manner might cause the animal to get gravely ill or die.



Newborns do not have a reservoir of vital nutrients and fluids to compensate for the absence of breast milk, nor can they digest or absorb excessive amounts of these substances. Therefore, it is crucial to learn how to correctly provide milk substitutes to babies. Milk substitutes are developed for specific animal species based on their nutritional needs and physiology. Consumers must exercise extreme caution when using these treatments on species other than those listed on the product’s label.



Inappropriate processing, handling, or storage may change the structure, nutritional content, and solubility of milk proteins and lipids in milk substitutes. Before usage, fats may develop rancid if exposed to extreme warmth and air. Therefore, milk replacer products should not be combined with components other than those listed on the label for reconstitution. Different brands of milk substitutes and different varieties of the same brand should not be blended.



When it comes to preserving and enhancing animal health, proper nutrition in animals has emerged as a matter of paramount significance. The livestock industry is experiencing a rise in concerns over the health of animals, which has led to an increase in demand for items related to animal nutrition, particularly milk replacers for calves. It is not anticipated that COVID-19 will have a substantial impact on the market for calf milk replacers because it is not anticipated that there would be a considerable change in demand.



Utilizing Probiotics of animal milk replacer



It is well knowledge that probiotics affect the growth of a calf’s gut microbiota. The balance of microorganisms is an indicator of the breakdown and absorption of nutrients to boost the immune system. Stimulating a healthy microbiome in the early weeks of infancy is essential to prevent diarrhea and respiratory illnesses. The use of probiotics in a milk substitute enhances the colonization of good bacteria in the digestive system and decreases the activity of pathogens, according to scientific studies. This is especially relevant in intensive calf-raising systems where the availability of colostrum may be limited or inadequate. Ensure that milk replacer is formulated to promote the maturation of a newborn calf’s growing digestive system and to contribute to its early growth which accelerates the growth of the animal milk replacer market.



A growing number of livestock across the world



The cattle industry is very dynamic. It is changing in response to the rapidly expanding demand for animal products in emerging nations. In affluent nations, the demand for cattle products is stagnant, but many production processes are becoming more efficient and environmentally sustainable. Changes in demand for livestock products throughout history have been influenced mainly by human population growth, income growth, and urbanization, and the production response in various livestock systems has been associated with advances in science and technology as well as increases in animal numbers. Globally, livestock products account for 17 percent of calorie intake and 33 percent of protein consumption, although there are significant disparities between rich and poor nations which accelerate the growth of the animal milk replacer market.



The high price of animal milk replacer



The cost is the major barrier for a lot of manufacturers. The price of a single dose of some of the better-grade replacers can easily vary from $30 to $50, yet a single dose of many different brands may only include somewhere between 100g and 125g of IgGs. If the consumer wishes to replicate the nutrition that the mother would have provided for the calf, it would demand to feed the calf at least 150g-200g of IgGs. As a result, administering several doses of a colostrum replacer has the potential to become quite pricey. Both Godden and Earleywine encourage producers not to choose a colostrum replacer only because it’s inexpensive.



Based on the Type, the Animal Milk Replacer Market is segmented into Dairy-Based, Plant Based, Animal Based, Pre-mixed Others. The Plant based segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the animal milk replacer market in 2021. Plant milk is a plant-based beverage that resembles the hue of milk. Plant kinds of milk are non-dairy drinks flavored and scented using a plant extract dissolved in water. Plant kinds of milk are typically taken as substitutes for dairy milk and have a creamy texture.



On the basis of Animal Type, the Animal Milk Replacer Market is divided into Small Animals, Calf, Pigs, Kittens, Puppies, Foals, and Others. The calf milk segment procured the largest revenue share in the animal milk replacer market in 2021. It is because the lactose content of calf milk replacements ranges from 40 to 50 percent. Changing dairy costs are a significant economic impetus for replacing lactose in milk substitutes with alternative energy sources. Dextrose monohydrate from Roquette is the component of choice for milk substitutes.



By Form, the Animal Milk Replacer Market is classified into Liquid and Solid. The liquid segment registered a significant revenue share in the animal milk replacer market in 2021. Once the container is opened, liquid milk substitutes should be consumed within 48 hours if the unused portion is refrigerated. Formulated milk substitutes are better than handmade alternatives because commercial products often include the optimal proportions of protein, fat, carbs, vitamins, and minerals for developing neonates. The composition and calorie density of puppy milk substitutes might vary by manufacturer.



Based on Distribution Channel, the Animal Milk Replacer Market is bifurcated into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, E-commerce, and others. The e-commerce segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the animal milk replacer market in 2021. E-commerce (electronic commerce) is the practice of purchasing and selling things electronically using online services or the Internet. E-commerce utilizes a variety of technologies, including mobile commerce, supply chain management, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI), inventory management systems, and automated data-gathering methods.



Region-wise, the Animal Milk Replacer Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific segment procured the highest revenue share in the animal milk replacer market in 2021. Because of rising levels of urbanization and rising levels of investment by manufacturers in the region, increasing levels of concern among pet owners over the nutritional diet of their pets, and because of the increased use of modern technologies by manufacturers in the region. When broken down by livestock, the market for milk substitutes is divided into three categories: ruminants, pigs, and others, which include horses and other pets.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Glanbia PLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill Corporation, Alltech, Inc., Liprovit BV, Manna Pro Products LLC, and Beaphar B.V.



