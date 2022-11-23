FUNDGO Affirmed Its Role in Fostering the Growth of Vietnamese Digital Economy as a Leading Member of NFT Union

FUNDGO Startup and Innovation Fund continues its journey to fortify the development of blockchain technology in Vietnam at the Establishing Ceremony of NFT Union. The event marks a turning point for the development of blockchain as well as creates the growth momentum for digital transformation in Vietnam.



Can Tho, Vietnam, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUNDGO is known as the first startup and innovation fund in the Mekong Delta, Vietnam with the mission of incubating and providing long-term funding for startup projects and innovative small and medium-sized businesses. The fund focuses on promoting digital transformation and investing in blockchain projects from their initial stages. Recently, FUNDGO became a key factor of NFT Union - the first organization in Vietnam dedicated to stimulating the development of the NFT field.

The Establishing Ceremony of NFT Union took place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam on November 22, 2022, attracting over 200 participants, including representatives of technology companies, media agencies, investment funds, and reputable blockchain organizations in Vietnam. The Union desires to establish itself as a reliable launch pad for the NFT market and a supporter to bring Vietnamese digital assets into line with international trends. NFT Union gathers the top professionals and organizations in the field of blockchain to deliver strategies, connect with the global NFT community, and reinforce the long-term sustainable growth of the digital economy not only in Vietnam but also over the world.





The Standing Committee performs the establishment ceremony.

With high expertise and many years of experience in FinTech and blockchain, Mr. Vuong Le Vinh Nhan, Co-Founder & CEO of FUNDGO, is appointed as the Chairman of the Union; Mr. Nguyen Dinh Thang, Chief Advisor of FUNDGO, holds the title of Honorary Chairman of the Union; Mr. Truong Gia Bao, Vice Chairman of FUNDGO, assumes the position of Vice Chairman of the Union; Mr. Luong Hoang Hung, Co-Chairman of FUNDGO, becomes the Senior Advisor of the Union. These experts’ prestige and ingenious leadership are expected to foster the rapid growth of NFT Union, creating favorable conditions for building Vietnam’s tech start-up unicorns.





The event was attended by leading experts in the fields of FinTech and blockchain.

After the declaration of the Union establishment, the names of 18 members were revealed, including FUNDGO, UFIN, OpenLive, ONUS, Omedia, NetKiin, Stech, HanaGold, CRVN Capital, Run Together, Bami Pawn Shop, LiveTrade, DTS Digital Transformation Alliance (DTS), TSS, Samaki Power, C2S Capital, Intellectual Property and Innovation Magazine, Realbox. Chairman Vuong Le Vinh Nhan shared: “The participation of FUNDGO in NFT Union is considered a significant step forward in its efforts to accelerate the nation’s digital economy. This is a great opportunity for the Fund to connect more closely with organizations and technology companies, especially NFT projects”.

Before joining NFT Union, FUNDGO also supported and invested in blockchain projects, bringing a lot of value to the Vietnamese innovative startup community. In addition, the Fund accompanied and participated in many large programs that made huge contributions to the 4.0 revolution such as Festiverse 2022 in Thailand, TECHFEST Mekong 2022, etc. In the near future, the Fund aims to hold extensive programs on blockchain, especially NFT, and continue connecting with several prestigious universities to assist in the training of high-quality human resources serving Vietnam's digital economy.

FUNDGO commits to maximizing its role and supporting NFT Union to access resources and create an advantageous environment for individuals and businesses to connect with investment funds, hence delivering practical benefits to the Vietnamese NFT market. Although newly established, FUNDGO has constantly affirmed its position and role in enhancing digital transformation and contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam's innovative startup ecosystem.

