The Rise In Government Investments In Pharma And Biotechnology Will Drive The Protein Purification And Isolation Market As Per The Business Research Company's Protein Purification And Isolation Global Market Report 2022

According to The Business Research Company’s research on the protein purification and isolation market, an increase in spending by governments on research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology is expected to propel the growth of the protein purification and isolation market going forward. Research and development refer to gathering knowledge to create new products or discover new ways to improve their existing products and services. An increase in spending on research and development helps to develop advanced protein purification processes and also provides various other benefits such as purified growth factors of hormones, DNA polymerases, and reverse transcriptase. For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, an India-based export promotion agency, the Indian government has allocated US$ 10.35 billion and the Department of Health Research has allocated US$ 365.68 billion respectively towards the promotion of the pharma sector for the year 2021. Further, according to The Good Food Institute, a US-based alternative protein innovation organization, in 2021, the US department of agriculture and National science, a US-based food safety organization spent US$50 million on advancements in the development of alternative proteins. Therefore, the Increasing spending by governments on research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology is driving the growth of the protein purification and isolation markets.

The global protein purification and isolation market size is expected to grow from $6.93 billion in 2021 to $7.74 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The protein purification and isolation market is expected to reach $11.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the protein purification and isolation market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on developing new technological innovations to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in April 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based manufacturer of scientific instrumentation, and medical software services launched KingFisher Apex Purification System. It is a high-protein sample purification instrument designed for scientists who work on extracting DNA, proteins, and cells. This system helps in protein and cell isolation and provides a customized process for flexible, reproducible, and fast sample preparation without additional expense. With the help of automation technology, it provides error-free reports and produces high-quality nucleic acids and proteins. This protein purification device can process 24 to 96 samples in 25 to 65 minutes.

Major players in the protein purification and isolation market are Abcam PLC, Agilent Technologies Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., BioVision Inc., Norgen Biotek Corp., GE Healthcare, GEA Group AG, Expedeon Ltd., Creative Biostructure, Qiagen, Geno Technology Inc, The Merck Group, Labome, Promega Corporation, OPRL Biosciences Pvt.Ltd., Purolite, Takara Bio Inc., Roche Applied Science, and Sigma-Aldrich.

The global protein purification and isolation market research is segmented by product into instruments, consumables; by technology into ultrafiltration, precipitation, preparative chromatography, electrophoresis, western blotting, dialysis and diafiltration, centrifugation; by application into drug screening, protein-protein interaction studies, biomarker discovery, target identification, protein therapeutics, disease diagnostics and monitoring; by end user into academic medical institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations.

North America was the largest region in the protein purification and isolation market in 2021. The regions covered in the protein purification and isolation market overview are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Protein Purification And Isolation Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide protein purification and isolation market forecast size and growth, protein purification and isolation market segments, protein purification and isolation market trends, protein purification and isolation market drivers and restraints, protein purification and isolation market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in its competitive landscape section for over 3,000 industry reports, covering more than 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

