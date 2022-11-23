23 Days of Giving With Charitable Events Starting Dec. 1, 2022 Are Announced by P23 Labs, Renowned Molecular Laboratory

SAVANNAH, Ga., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P23 Labs believes in giving back. Besides the 23 Days of Giving campaign, the company holds monthly giving events on the 23rd of each month. At least 3% of P23 Labs' profits are given annually to the planet, community, and health equity.

P23 Labs makes a difference in the lives of thousands of Americans who have the goal of keeping themselves and their loved ones safe. In this vision, P23 Labs is a household name and the healthcare laboratory of choice when it comes to taking charge of health. A recently launched P23 Health brand helps to achieve long-lasting well-being results, assuming, that healthcare is self-care. Besides, for underserved communities and those in need, P23 holds its monthly #BeGiving contributions in line with the company mission. It all makes P23 Labs acknowledged not only for its science-backed health and wellness solutions but also for being a mission-driven community player with meaningful values.

"Our 23 Days of Giving is such a special time in our company, full of ways that we give back to our community, and spread holiday cheer. I love the feeling of making a difference in the lives of others, and P23 team embraces it and participates with open hearts and warm smiles. I can't wait to see the good that we accomplish," Dr. Tiffany Montgomery, Founder and CEO of P23 Labs. "We would like to give a special thank you to Laddia Whittier for demonstrating our core value of BE GIVING by sending a donation for our giveback efforts and continuously supporting and valuing P23."

P23 Labs encourages more participants to support the initiative and is open for cooperation with parties with shared values.

Contact Information:

Angie Crouch

Director of Revenue

angie@p23labs.com

854-800-2788



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment