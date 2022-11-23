The Global Accountable Care Solutions Market size is expected to reach $36.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Accountable Care Solutions Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Delivery Mode, By End-user, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364313/?utm_source=GNW

The solutions for accountable care have broader objectives, like coordinating treatment between hospitals, doctors, and other providers.



ACOs are groups of physicians that collaborate to enhance patient satisfaction and the standard of care that patients get. The shift in reimbursement from procedure-based, fee-for-service to fee for quality, illness, & condition-based reimbursement with capitated payments to healthcare delivery organizations on an as-needed basis is represented by Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs).



Accountable care solutions allow healthcare providers to continue using their present infrastructure and workflows while assisting in the collection of scattered Electronic Health Record (EHR) data. Healthcare analytics, electronic medical records, claims administration, and care management systems are a few of the important services offered by accountable care solutions. During the projection period, the market will be driven by the expansion of EHR usage in the healthcare industry.



These solutions contribute to shorter hospital stays, the elimination of redundant services, and the prevention of medical errors. They also contribute significantly to the industry’s shift from a patient-centered to a data-driven model of healthcare, which they do through pushing the industry.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outspread of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc on people’s lives, businesses, and industries. Millions of lives have been lost as a direct and immediate result of COVID, and healthcare costs have significantly risen. Because several potential treatments were tried prior to the development of the vaccine and because the coronavirus-induced infection is also being treated, medical monitoring, and safety reporting are essential. The ongoing development of the COVID-19 pandemic has raised serious concerns among medical professionals. All medical healthcare providers faced major operational and financial challenges during the pandemic crisis. The chance to profit from the rising demand for medical supplies is available to the producers of these goods, ensuring a reliable and efficient supply of protective gear for the market.



Market Growth Factors



Geriatric Population Growth



One of the key elements affecting the expansion of the health insurance sector is the growing senior population in both developing and industrialized nations. The majority of elderly people have one or more chronic conditions, and they are prone to getting other illnesses and diseases. Additionally, those above the age of 65 need ongoing medical care and supervision. The elderly is a segment of the population that is underproductive, and they occasionally cannot afford extensive, expensive medical care.



Enhanced Big Data And IT Infrastructure



Healthcare analytics, cloud storage, EHRs, claims management, population health, care management, and applications are all a part of the accountable care. The development of IT and big data skills have largely contributed to the emergence of responsible care solutions. Massive volumes of data generated by mobile applications must be documented. To handle the rising volume of data, mobile devices have forced businesses to adopt bigger & better cloud as well as big data infrastructure solutions.



Market Restraining Factors



Data Issues Accompanied With Lack Of IT Skills



Medical record exchange and integration are made easier by the cloud computing paradigm in healthcare. Although the cloud computing paradigm has many advantages, but it also puts the privacy and security of patient data at risk. In order to increase confidence between consumers and healthcare professionals, cloud service providers should address security issues in the cloud. Concerns about security and privacy in the eHealth system extend beyond observing the CIA security paradigm.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the accountable care solutions market is segmented into software and services. In 2021, the software segment dominated the accountable care solutions market with the largest revenue share. Accountable care software helps healthcare organizations improve workflows, cut costs, provide better patient care, and increase patient safety. These are a few of the main elements propelling the segment’s expansion.



Delivery Mode Outlook



On the basis of delivery mode, the accountable care solutions market is divided into web & cloud-based and on-premise. The on-premise segment garnered a significant revenue share in the accountable care solutions market in 2021. The on-premise solution demand is rising due to ACO success and the continuous identification of opportunities to enhance population health management depend on the development of the appropriate clinical and technology infrastructure, especially as ACOs continue to expand.



End-User Outlook



Based on end-user, the accountable care solutions market is classified into healthcare providers and healthcare Payers. In 2021, the healthcare providers segment registered the maximum revenue share in the accountable care solutions market. The main reasons for the segment’s large share include the rising use of these solutions by healthcare providers, like healthcare institutions, hospitals, and insurance companies, to offer patients more inexpensive and effective healthcare solutions.



Type Outlook



By Type, the accountable care solutions market is fragmented into electronic health/medical records, healthcare analytics, revenue cycle management solutions (RCM), patient engagement solutions, population health management (PHM) solutions, claims management solutions, healthcare information exchange (HIE) and others. The patient engagement segment garnered a significant revenue share in the accountable care solutions market in 2021. Bridging care gaps is one of the best uses of patient interaction technology. Targeting patients with specialized education & surveys will help patients achieve the intended objectives because many quality indicators depend on improving outcomes.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the accountable care solutions market is analyzed across the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America segment led the accountable care solutions market by generating highest revenue share in 2021. The region’s growth is being fueled by elements like the widespread adoption of digital technologies and automation in healthcare institutions.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Oracle Corporation and UnitedHealth Group, Inc. are the forerunners in the Accountable Care Solutions Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation and Verisk Analytics, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Accountable Care Solutions Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation (Cerner Corporation), IBM Corporation, UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (Optum, Inc.), AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Verisk Analytics, Inc., Aetna, Inc. (CVS Pharmacy, Inc.), eClinicalWorks LLC, Zeomega, Inc., and Epic Systems Corporation.



Recent strategies deployed in Accountable Care Solutions Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:



Jan-2022: Optum partnered with Marin Health, a healthcare system serving Marin County and the surrounding areas. This partnership focused on operational efficiency for the health system. Under this partnership, Marin Health would deploy Optum technology to streamline non-clinical administrative processes & simplify experiences for patients and providers.



Oct-2021: Optum partnered with SSM Health, a Catholic, not-for-profit United States health care system. This partnership aimed at making quality care more accessible & affordable for people across the Midwest. Under this partnership, Optum would partner with SSM Health across certain functions that include inpatient care management, digital transformation, and revenue cycle management. Also, the companies would work together to enhance the overall well-being of individuals & communities along with addressing the complex social as well as economic factors affecting each person’s health.



May-2021: Oracle partnered with HealthPartners, the largest consumer-governed, nonprofit healthcare organization in the U.S. This partnership focused on delivering the highest quality healthcare at an affordable cost. The partnership would improve the delivery of healthcare services while driving down costs.



Apr-2021: Aetna signed an agreement with Aledade, a primary care physician platform. This agreement aimed at helping participating physicians in Aledade’s Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) to deliver high-quality, coordinated care to patients covered by the Aetna Medicare Advantage plan.



Mar-2021: IBM entered into a partnership with Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit American academic medical center. Under this partnership, the IBM & Cleveland Clinic would launch Discovery Accelerator, a center focused on utilizing AI, high performance on the hybrid cloud, and quantum computing technologies to accelerate discovery in healthcare. The partnership would also facilitate discoveries for patient care & innovative approaches to public health threats such as COVID-19.



Dec-2020: IBM came into a partnership with Salesforce, an American cloud-based software company. This partnership would help businesses as they strive to safely reopen public places & provide individuals with a verifiable & privacy-preserving way to manage & share their vaccination and health status in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Aug-2020: Aetna teamed up with Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit American academic medical center. Under this collaboration, the companies released a co-branded insurance plan, that may reduce healthcare costs for participating employers, an expanded relationship nationwide to provide members of Aetna commercial plans access to second opinions by Cleveland Clinic for several conditions, and the implementation of Cleveland Clinic’s Cardiac Center of Excellence (COE) program to Aetna plan sponsors.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Dec-2021: UnitedHealthcare came into a partnership with Banner Health Network, a non-profit health system. Under this partnership, UnitedHealthcare would introduce Health plan with Banner Health Network. This launch would focus on enhancing consumer support. The plan would serve Maricopa & Pinal County residents who receive employer-sponsored health coverage.



Aug-2020: ZeOmega introduced Jiva Interoperability Solutions, an FHIR-based interoperability gateway. This launch focused on population health management. Through this launch, ZeOmega would improve its native consent management platform as well as eMPI to support the CMS mandate.



Mergers & Acquisition:



Sep-2022: McKesson announced the acquisition of Rx Savings Solutions (RxSS), a prescription price transparency and benefit insight company. The acquisition focused on McKesson’s strategic growth aim by connecting biopharma & payer services to patients. The acquisition of Rx Savings solutions would strengthen McKesson’s purpose to enhance health outcomes for all.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Software



• Services



By Delivery Mode



• Web & Cloud-based



• On-premises



By End-user



• Healthcare Providers



• Healthcare Payers



By Type



• Population Health Management (PHM)



• Patient Engagement



• Claims Management



• Revenue Cycle Management



• Electronic Health/Medical Records



• Healthcare Analytics



• Healthcare Information Exchange (HIE)



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Oracle Corporation (Cerner Corporation)



• IBM Corporation



• UnitedHealth Group, Inc. (Optum, Inc.)



• AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.



• McKesson Corporation



• Verisk Analytics, Inc.



• Aetna, Inc. (CVS Pharmacy, Inc.)



• eClinicalWorks LLC



• Zeomega, Inc.



• Epic Systems Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364313/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________