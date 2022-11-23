The Global 3D Cell Culture Market size is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06364308/?utm_source=GNW

Typically, these three-dimensional cultures are cultivated in bioreactors, which are tiny capsules in which cells can form spheroids or 3D cell colonies.



Per bioreactor, approximately 300 spheroids are typically grown. Microfluidic equipment generating perfusable 3D tissues and hanging drop devices for generating 3D spheroids can also be used to cultivate 3D cell cultures. Researchers have utilized 3D cell cultures for decades.



The significance of the extracellular matrix and the capacity of cultures in artificial 3D matrices to generate physiologically appropriate multicellular structures, such as acinar structures in models of healthy and malignant breast tissue have been studied by a number of researchers during the initial development of 3D cell culture.



These techniques have been utilized to investigate cellular responses to pharmacological substances using in vitro illness models. In live tissue, cells dwell in three-dimensional microenvironments characterized by intricate cell-cell as well as cell-matrix interactions along with complex nutrition and cell transport dynamics. Standard 2D or monolayer cell cultures are generally inaccurate predictors of in vivo drug toxicity and efficacy because they do not adequately replicate this environment.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Airway and air-liquid interface organoids have been utilized as tools for the research and development of antiviral medicines, as well as experimental virology platforms for the investigation of the immune response and infectiousness of SARS-CoV-2. Both scaffold-based and scaffold-free strategies enable the bio-fabrication of realistic simulation that can be leveraged to create innovative treatments and vaccines for COVID-19. In addition to the launch of new products and the extensive use of 3D protocols in biological research, a number of other significant factors are driving the market’s expansion.



Market Growth Factors



The Development Of 3d Cell Culture Based On Microfluidics



Recent developments in microfluidics in 3D cell culture have enabled the development of microenvironments that promote tissue differentiation and imitate the tissue-tissue interface, chemical gradients, and spatiotemporal as well as mechanical microenvironments of real organs. This 3D cell culture model enables the study of human physiology within an accordion setting, facilitates the development of in vitro disease models, and will eventually replace animal models in drug development along with toxicity assessment.



An Upsurge In The Adoption Of 3d Cell Culture As A Substitute For Animal Testing



During the early stages of drug development, animal models were the only way to acquire in vivo data that could anticipate human pharmacokinetic effects. However, animal testing is slow, expensive, and controversial. Frequently, animal models are subjected to mechanical or chemical techniques that mimic human damage. Concerns exist regarding the accuracy of these animal models due to the absence of interspecies extrapolation.



Market Restraining Factors



The Dearth Of Consistency In Products Being Developed Through 3d Cell Culture



The use of scaffolds to support three-dimensional cultures of cells has broadened the scope of research possibilities. However, the existence of various growth factors in scaffolds causes their variability from batch to batch. This makes it difficult to conduct biological research on signaling pathways or pharmacological examinations. The proliferation rate remained extremely high, despite the fact that the cells grown on scaffolds with low levels of growth factors had phenotypes that were comparable to those of cells grown on scaffolds with high levels of growth factors.



Type Outlook



On the basis of Type, the 3D Cell Culture Market is segmented into Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based, and Magnetic & Bioprinted. In 2021, the scaffold-based 3D cell cultures segment acquired the largest revenue share of the 3D cell culture market. Scaffold-based 3D cell cultures are preferred due to their structural rigidity, the accessibility of attachment places, and their support.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the 3D Cell Culture Market is segregated into Cancer & Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing, and Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine. In 2021, the drug discovery & toxicology testing segment registered a substantial revenue share of the 3D cell culture market. The increasing growth of the segment can be linked to the increase in demand for novel therapeutic drugs throughout the world, which are used to treat a wide variety of illnesses.



End-User Outlook



By End-User, the 3D Cell Culture Market is categorized into Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Cosmetics Industry, and Other End Users. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment procured the largest revenue share of the 3D cell culture market. In the pharmaceutical industry, cell-based assays and 3D cell models have proven to be an effective tool for evaluating the impact of external stimuli and pharmacological drugs on overall cellular activity.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the 3D Cell Culture Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America held the largest revenue share of the 3D cell culture market. The rising incidence of cancer as well as the well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are major contributors to the expansion of the market in North America. Moreover, the incidence of cancer is significantly high within regional countries.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. are the forerunners in the 3D Cell Culture Market. Companies such as Corning Incorporated Lonza Group AG and Merck Group are some of the key innovators in 3D Cell Culture Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck Group, Avantor, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Mimetas B.V., Insphero AG, Emulate, Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., and CN Bio Innovations Ltd.



Recent strategies deployed in 3D Cell Culture Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements



Jun-2022: Avantor partnered with GeminiBio, a vendor of biological products and chemical reagents. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to fulfill the demands of the biotechnology industry on partnership for bioproduction workflow solutions.



May-2022: Lonza signed an agreement with Israel Biotech Fund, a venture capital firm. Under this agreement, the companies aimed to expedite the manufacturing and development of Israeli small molecules and biologics. Moreover, IBF would also offer access to Lonza to its portfolio companies as well as the wide network throughout the Israeli biotech industry.



Mar-2022: Merck collaborated with 3D Medicines, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to Explore the combined capabilities of Targeted Therapy and Immuno-oncology Treatment to treat Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.



Jul-2021: Lonza entered into an agreement with CN Bio, a developer of human organ-on-a-chip platforms. Under this agreement, Lonza would offer a range of prequalified cells to be leveraged within the innovative PhysioMimixTM OOC lineup of Multi-and of Single-Microphysiological Systems of CN Bio.



May-2021: InSphero teamed up with Hamilton, an automated liquid handling equipment vendor. This collaboration aimed to enhance the manufacturing as well as management of spheroids through the cutting-edge MagPip liquid and cell handling technology of Hamilton.



May-2021: CN Bio collaborated with the FDA, a federal agency of the DHHS. Under this collaboration, the companies aimed to focus on the investigation of the lung-on-a-chip model for applications of inhaler drug analysis. Moreover, this collaboration would also assess the PhysioMimix lung-on-a-chip platform of CN Bio.



Dec-2020: InSphero partnered with Yokogawa, a software company. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to support the utilization of advanced HCA solutions along with 3D in vitro models.



Jun-2020: Lonza came into a partnership with Cellink, a bioconvergence startup. Following this partnership, the companies aimed to integrate 3D bioprinting devices and leading commercial bioinks of Cellink into the wide range of Lonza’s human-derived primary cells as well as supporting culture media.



Product Launches & Product Expansion



Oct-2022: Thermo Fisher rolled out DynaSpin, its Single-Use Centrifuge system. With this solution, the company aimed to offer an efficient single-use solution to large-scale cell culture harvesting. Furthermore, the new system aimed to enhance and simplify cell culture separation harvesting in single-use bioprocesses by lowering the requirement for depth filtration cartridges in a complete harvesting process.



Oct-2022: Corning released Elplasia 12K Flask, a 3D cell culture solution. With this launch, the company aimed to accelerate the pace of drug screening reproducibility. Furthermore, this solution would also allow Corning to manufacture 12,000 spheroids, which would be identical in geometry and size, within a single flask.



Feb-2022: Corning launched the Corning Matribot Bioprinter. With this launch, the company aimed to mark a breakthrough in bioprinting and 3D cell culture technology. Moreover, this solution encompasses a controlled printhead in order to offer an ideal solution for Matrigel matrix printing and dispensing.



Oct-2021: Thermo Fisher unveiled the HyPeak Chromatography System. a single-use chromatography system of the company. This solution aimed to streamline bioprocessing while also delivering a broad operational flow ranging from 1LPH to 1,980LPH via an integration of fluid transfer assemblies and pumps. Moreover, it would also enable scalability from process development to cGMP manufacturing



Jun-2021: Corning rolled out HepGo, an Assay-ready 3D liver spheroid kit. This solution aimed to offer a simple way for customers to leverage 3D PHH liver spheroids for numerous applications, such as hepatotoxicity assays. In addition, the kit would also support biochemical or imaging-based assays with its pre-plated nature.



Mar-2021: Thermo Fisher released 3,000 L and 5,000 L HyPerforma DynaDrive, Single-Use Bioreactors for the production of cell culture. Through this launch, the company aimed to improve cell culture performance throughout scales and store next-generation and high-density cell culture processes.



Jul-2020: InSphero released InFloat, a transport technology for live 3D cell culture models. This solution aimed to mitigate uncertainty and risks during the transport of live 3D cells in order to enable plates of microtissues to float on the water during the shipping process.



Mar-2020: MIMETAS released OrganoReady Caco-2, an assay-ready product line. This human colon adenocarcinoma cell line includes 38 intestinal tubules developed under flow circumstances along with well-preserved receptor, transporter, and barrier characteristics.



Mergers & Acquisitions



Jan-2022: Thermo Fisher completed its acquisition of PeproTech, a recombinant proteins provider. With this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its capabilities in order to meet the rising demand for gene therapy and the growth of the cell market. In addition, this acquisition would also complement the cell culture media products of Thermo Fisher through the addition of applications. PeproTech’s recombinant proteins offering, which would allow Thermo Fisher to offer substantial benefits to its customers via an integrated portfolio.



Jun-2021: Avantor completed its acquisition of RIM Bio, a leading single-use products manufacturer. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its presence across China through the integration of the complete range of RIM Bio’s single-use 3D bags, 2D bags, and multi-bag manifolds to aid in the manufacturing of biologics.



Geographical Expansions



Aug-2022: Thermo Fisher expanded its geographical footprint by increasing its cell culture media manufacturing in the Grand Island, NY. Through this geographical expansion, the company aimed to significantly increase the capacity of its production site to manufacture crucial raw materials for the manufacturing and development of biological therapies and vaccines.



Jul-2022: CN Bio expanded its geographical footprint with the opening of laboratory facilities within Cambridge Science Park. Through this geographical expansion, the company aimed to extend the capabilities of its OOC contract research services in order to meet the growing demand for OOC services.



Oct-2021: Lonza expanded its geographical footprint by increasing its capacity in protein characterization by mass spectrometry in Singapore. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to accelerate the growth of its mammalian biologics capacity. In addition, this expansion would also support the downstream as well as upstream processing along with analytical development.



Dec-2020: Thermo Fisher expanded its geographical footprint with the addition of 2D and 3D chamber manufacturing equipment to its BioProcess Containers production facility at Logan, Utah. Through this geographical expansion, the company aimed to strengthen the supply chain of its single-use equipment and increase the capacity of the Logan-based facility.



