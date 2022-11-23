English French

Nanterre, 23 November 2022

VINCI Concessions increases its majority stake in the concession for the Rion–Antirion Bridge in Greece

It now holds 72.3% of the concession for the bridge linking the Peloponnese to the mainland

It is committed to Greece’s infrastructure sector for the long term

After receiving the approval of the lenders and concession-granting authority, the Greek Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, VINCI Concessions announces that it has finalised the transaction whereby it increased its majority stake in Gefyra and Gefyra Litourgia, respectively the company that holds the concession for the Rion–Antirion bridge and the company that operates it, following the disposal of a stake by Avax.

With this acquisition, carried out in conjunction with Aktor, VINCI Concessions has grown its stake from 57.5% to 72.3% in the company that holds the concession and from 55.3% to 70.5% in the company that operates it. The price amounted to approximately €60 million in total for both shareholders.

The Rion–Antirion Bridge (2.8 km) was designed, financed, built and is operated by VINCI Concessions and its Greek partners under a 42-year concession (expiring in 2039). The bridge links the Peloponnese to mainland Greece and generated approximately €38 million in revenue in 2021. The bridge connects to the Olympia Odos motorway concession, which VINCI is extending to the city of Pyrgos.

Through this operation, VINCI Concessions, which operates a 544 km motorway network in Greece, continues to strengthen its long-term commitment to developing the country’s infrastructure.

About VINCI Concessions

VINCI Concessions is an international player in transport infrastructure. We leverage our integrated model to design, finance, build, operate and maintain some 80 airports, motorways and rail projects in 23 countries, through our subsidiaries VINCI Airports, VINCI Highways and VINCI Railways. We are committed to shared growth with regions, and are actively making mobility ever more sustainable, efficient and innovative.

