Renault Group:Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting

Information to shareholders on the date of the next Renault S.A. Annual General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

November 23rd, 2022

Boulogne-Billancourt, November 23rd, 2022 – Renault S.A. informs its shareholders that the next Annual General Meeting is scheduled on Thursday, May 11th, 2023.

This date will be confirmed by the Company’s Board of Directors which, in February 2023, will convene this Annual General Meeting.

The schedule of the Company's upcoming financial publications is available on the website: https://www.renaultgroup.com/en/.

RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR

RELATIONS Philippine de Schonen

+33 6 13 45 68 39

philippine.de-schonen@renault.com



RENAULT GROUP

PRESS RELATIONS

PRESSE Frédéric Texier

+33 6 10 78 49 20

frederic.texier@renault.com Astrid de Latude

+33 6 25 63 22 08

astrid.de-latude@renault.com

