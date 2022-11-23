The Global Smart Tracker Market is expected to grow by $461.63 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Tracker Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219329/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the smart tracker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low prices of smart trackers, the rising pet population, and growing markets in emerging countries.



The smart tracker market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Consumer products

• Pets

• Luggage



By Technology

• Bluetooth

• Cellular technology

• GPS



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rugged smart trackers as one of the prime reasons driving the smart tracker market growth during the next few years. Also, luggage integrated with smart trackers and additional features being integrated will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the smart tracker market covers the following areas:

• Smart tracker market sizing

• Smart tracker market forecast

• Smart tracker market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading smart tracker market vendors that include Adero Inc., Beijing Zizai Technology Co. Ltd., Chipolo doo, Elios Inc., Findster Technologies SA, Innova Technology LLC, Kaltio Technologies Oy, Lugloc Inc., Mars Inc., PB Inc., Pitpatpet Ltd., Qorvo Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Smart Tracking Technologies LLC, Tago LLC, Tile Inc., Traxbean Technology Ltd. Co., Wistiki SAS, and XY The Persistent Co. Also, the smart tracker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05219329/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________