Availability of half-year financial report 2022-2023 (period ended on September 30, 2022)

Bernin (Grenoble), France, on November 23, 2022 – Soitec (Euronext Paris), a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials, today announces that it has made available to the public and filed with the French stock market authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers, or AMF) its half-year financial report 2022-2023 (period ended on September 30, 2022).

The French version of the half-year financial report 2022-2023 is available for consultation on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com), in the section Entreprise - Investisseurs - Rapports financiers - Tous les rapports – 2022-2023, HERE.

An English courtesy translation for information purposes is available for consultation on the Company’s website (www.soitec.com), in the section Company - Investors - Financial Reports - All Financial Reports – 2022-2023, HERE.

About Soitec

Soitec (Euronext, Tech 40 Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies and semiconductor expertise to serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,500 patents worldwide, Soitec’s strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers’ needs for high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia. Fully committed to sustainable development, Soitec adopted in 2021 its corporate purpose to reflect its engagements: "We are the innovative soil from which smart and energy efficient electronics grow into amazing and sustainable life experiences. »

Soitec, SmartSiC™ and SmartCut™ are registered trademarks of Soitec.

For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter: @Soitec_EN.

