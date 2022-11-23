SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Mr Cyrus Taraporevala, who joins the Shell Board on March 2, 2023, as a Non-executive Director of the Company*, has been appointed as Non-executive Director of Bridgepoint Group plc, effective January 1, 2023.

November 23, 2022

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

*On October 26, 2022, the Company announced the appointment of Mr Cyrus Taraporevala as a Non-executive Director of the company, effective March 2, 2023. He will become a member of the Company’s Audit Committee on the same date.

