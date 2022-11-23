Director Declaration

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Mr Cyrus Taraporevala, who joins the Shell Board on March 2, 2023, as a Non-executive Director of the Company*, has been appointed as Non-executive Director of Bridgepoint Group plc, effective January 1, 2023.

November 23, 2022
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary

*On October 26, 2022, the Company announced the appointment of Mr Cyrus Taraporevala as a Non-executive Director of the company, effective March 2, 2023. He will become a member of the Company’s Audit Committee on the same date.

