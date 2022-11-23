The Global High-End Bicycle Market is expected to grow by $4786.35 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High-End Bicycle Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05166447/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the high-end bicycle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by reducing the costs of lithium-ion batteries, increasing traffic congestion, and government policies and initiatives promoting bicycles.



The high-end bicycle market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hybrid bikes

• Mountain bikes

• Road bikes

• Track bikes

• Other bikes



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the smart features in high-end bikes as one of the prime reasons driving the high-end bicycle market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing concerns regarding health and fitness and reducing costs of lithium-ion batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading high-end bicycle market vendors that include Accell Group NV, BH BIKES EUROPE SL, Cicli Pinarello Srl, DAHON North America Inc., Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greenwit Technologies Ltd., Grimaldi Industri AB, Klever Mobility Europe GmbH, Kona Bicycle Co., LOOK Cycle International, Marin Mountain Bikes Inc., Merida Industry Co. Ltd., Samchuly Bicycle Co. Ltd., Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, SCOTT Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., Storck Bicycle GmbH, and Trek Bicycle Corp. Also, the high-end bicycle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

