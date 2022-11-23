Drone Nerds to Carry the DJI Mavic 3 Multispectral— An Advanced Agricultural Drone Solution

Dania Beach, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds has added the DJI Mavic 3 Multispectral—DJI’s new enterprise drone designed for precision farming and agriculture— to its enterprise solutions lineup.



Featuring an advanced RGB camera, as well as an integrated multispectral camera, this drone helps advance agriculture operations. Its goal is to help improve the quality and efficiency of crop production, all while reducing the costs of crop monitoring and analysis.



The Mavic 3 Multispectral is a necessary platform solution for various applications in the fields—it’s ideal for precision agriculture and environmental monitoring. Compared to traditional agricultural drones and sensors, the Mavic 3 Multispectral has greater portability, weighing just 951 grams.

With the RGB and multispectral imaging system, the M3M uses a two-in-one camera system; the RGB camera has a 4/3-inch CMOS and 20MP image sensor and a mechanical shutter with a maximum speed of 1/2000, and high-speed continuous filming at 0.7 seconds. The four-lens multispectral camera offers accurate directional information.



Each of the four multispectral cameras of can capture 5 million pixels and are able to sense these four wavelengths:

Green (G): 560nm ± 16nm

Red (R): 650 nm ± 20 nm

Red edge (RE): 730 nm ± 20 nm

Near-infrared (NIR) 860 nm ± 26 nm

The Mavic 3M can perform high-precision aerial surveys, crop growth monitoring, and natural resource surveys on mountain forests and orchards. With its RTK module, the M3M can achieve centimeter-level positioning; with full synchronization of the RTK, drone, and camera, the M3M accurately obtains the position information of the imaging center of each camera, enabling the M3M to perform without ground control points.



It has a battery life of up to 43 minutes, to complete the surveying and mapping operations of an area as vast as 2 square kilometers in a single flight. It also has omnidirectional obstacle sensing, detecting obstacles in all directions, as well as O3 video transmission, which integrates two channels of transmitting signals and four channels of receiving signals, and supports an ultra-long transmission distance of 15 kilometers.



With the built-in DJI Cloud API, based on the MQTT protocol in Pilot 2, users can connect Mavic 3M to a third-party cloud platform to collect information, live video, photo data, and other information. Users can also develop exclusive control apps for intelligent monitoring and much more by using the Mobile SDK 5 (MSDK5).



“The Mavic 3 Multispectral is going to change the way precision farming works. We are excited to add this to our platform solutions for the agriculture sector—the portability of the flagship Mavic 3 combined with the capabilities of an RGB and multispectral camera offer an easy-to-use solution for everyday farming monitoring,” states Jeremy Schneiderman, Drone Nerds CEO.



For more information on the Mavic 3 Multispectral, connect with Drone Nerds’ team of experts at experts@dronenerds.com.



About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.



For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com