The Global Indoor Air Quality Meters Market is expected to grow by $2015.26 million during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Indoor Air Quality Meters Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144562/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the indoor air quality meters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased health concerns, an increasing number of government regulations and projects, and growing environmental pollution.



The indoor air quality meters market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fixed

• Portable



By End-user

• Government

• Commercial and residential

• Energy and pharmaceuticals

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the indoor air quality meters market growth during the next few years. Also, planned constructions and technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the indoor air quality meters market covers the following areas:

• Indoor air quality meters market sizing

• Indoor air quality meters market forecast

• Indoor air quality meters market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading indoor air quality meters market vendors that include 3M Co., Aeroqual Ltd., Airthings ASA, Amphenol Corp., Camfil AB, Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kanomax USA Inc., NETATMO SAS, Netronix Group, Panasonic Holdings Corp., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., PCE Holding GmbH, PPM Technology Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., TSI Inc., Fortive Corp., and IQAir AG. Also, the indoor air quality meters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144562/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________