The Global Product-based Sales Training Market is expected to grow by $2385.09 mn from 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.11% during the forecast period

11% during the forecast period. Our report on the product-based sales training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increased emphasis on cost-effective training methods, a growing emphasis on microlearning, and the use of analytics in product-based sales training.



The product-based sales training market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer goods

• BFSI

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing use of artificial intelligence in training as one of the prime reasons driving the product-based sales training market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of VR as a training tool and the growing popularity of learning analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the product-based sales training market covers the following areas:

• Product-based sales training market sizing

• Product-based sales training market forecast

• Product-based sales training market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading product-based sales training market vendors that include Allen Communication Learning Services, ASLAN Training and Development LLC, Brainshark Inc., CommLab India LLP, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Corporate Visions Inc., GMetri Inc., HubSpot Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Meirc Training and Consulting LTD., RAIN Group, Richardson Sales Performance, Sales Training America Inc., SalesHood Inc., Sandler Systems Inc., Specialized Sales Systems, The Brooks Group, VirtualSpeech Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Also, the product-based sales training market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

