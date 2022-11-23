The Global Egg Processing Equipment Market is expected to grow by $95.85 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Egg Processing Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05114993/?utm_source=GNW

32% during the forecast period. Our report on the egg processing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduced risk of contamination, the wide range of applications of egg products in various industries, and government support driving increase in egg production.



The egg processing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Liquid egg products

• Dried egg products

• Frozen egg products



By Type

• Pasteurizers

• Homogenizers

• Egg breakers and separators

• Dryers

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the influx of innovative technologies resulting in higher efficiency and faster production time as one of the prime reasons driving the egg processing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, the application of processed eggs in nutraceuticals and healthcare products and increase in adoption of HPP technology for egg processing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the egg processing equipment market covers the following areas:

• Egg processing equipment market sizing

• Egg processing equipment market forecast

• Egg processing equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading egg processing equipment market vendors that include ACTINI SAS, Big Dutchman AG, Dion Ltd., Egg Machine, EUROVO Srl, Interovo Egg Group BV, Khalid Majeed Group of Co., Midwest BRD Inc., Moba Group B.V., OVO TECH Sp. z o.o., Ovobel Foods Ltd., OVOCONCEPT, Sanovo Technology Group, SPX FLOW Inc., SSP Pvt. Ltd., Van Beek Group BV, Zenyer Egg Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zhengzhou Allance Trading Co. Ltd. Also, the egg processing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

