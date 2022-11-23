The Global Railway Maintenance Machinery Market is expected to grow by $1442.03 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Railway Maintenance Machinery Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112251/?utm_source=GNW

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the railway maintenance machinery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of railway electrification projects, growth in the upgradation of railway networks in developing countries, and the increasing adoption of railway maintenance machinery.



The railway maintenance machinery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Ballast track

• Non-ballast track



By Product

• Work vehicles

• Small equipment



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the IoT-based remote monitoring of trains and tracks as one of the prime reasons driving the railway maintenance machinery market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid expansion of rail networks and increasing adoption of maglev projects will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the railway maintenance machinery market covers the following areas:

• Railway maintenance machinery market sizing

• Railway maintenance machinery market forecast

• Railway maintenance machinery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railway maintenance machinery market vendors that include Alamo Group Inc., American Equipment Co., BBM Railway equipment LLC, China Railway Construction Corp. Ltd., CRRC Corp. Ltd., Dipsa Technes Srl, GEATECH Group Srl, Harsco Corp., Jinzhou Tiegong Railway Maintenance Machinery Co. Ltd., Loram Maintenance of Way Inc., MATISA MATERIEL INDUSTRIEL SA, Pandrol SAS, Plasser and Theurer Export von Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH, ROBEL Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH, Siemens AG, Sinara Transport Machines Holding, Speno International SA, Strukton Groep NV, Teraspyora Steelwheel Oy, and United Industrial Pty Ltd. Also, the railway maintenance machinery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

