Appointment of Luc Rémont as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF

EDF announces the resignation of Jean-Bernard Lévy from his functions of member of the Board of directors and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF, and the appointment of Luc Rémont as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF effective today, by decree of the President of the French Republic dated 23 November 2022.

The Board of directors thanks Jean-Bernard Lévy warmly for his commitment over the last eight years as EDF Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. In the course of his two successive terms in this role, Jean-Bernard Lévy undertook an in-depth transformation of the EDF Group, securing its position as a key player in energy transition and in low-carbon energy generation, both in France and abroad, and spearheaded numerous actions that have strengthened the French nuclear sector.

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 29.3 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg) and SEI.

