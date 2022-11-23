The Global Silicone Elastomers Market is expected to grow by $2896.7 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Silicone Elastomers Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05096248/?utm_source=GNW

67% during the forecast period. Our report on the silicone elastomers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for hip and knee implants, growing demand for lightweight materials, and superior properties of silicone elastomers.



The silicone elastomers market is segmented as below:

By Product

• HTV

• LSR

• RTV



By End-user

• Construction

• Automotive

• Electrical and electronics

• Consumer goods

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies antimicrobial silicone elastomers as one of the prime reasons driving the silicone elastomers market growth during the next few years. Also, silicone elastomer in 3D printing technology and highly transparent silicone elastomers in optical application will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the silicone elastomers market covers the following areas:

• Silicone elastomers market sizing

• Silicone elastomers market forecast

• Silicone elastomers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading silicone elastomers market vendors that include Avantor Inc., Bentec Medical, CHT Germany GmbH, Continental AG, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkem ASA, HEXPOL AB, J M Huber Corp., KCC Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., REISS MANUFACTURING Inc., Rogers Corp., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Specialty Silicone Products Inc., Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., URM, and Wacker Chemie AG. Also, the silicone elastomers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



