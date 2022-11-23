The Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market is expected to grow by $260.97 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kiteboarding Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04921219/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the kiteboarding equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the inclusion of kiteboarding in the Olympics, the rising popularity of beach culture and adventure tourism, and increasing participation in surface water sporting activities.



The kiteboarding equipment market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Retail

• Others



By Product

• Kites

• Accessories

• Boards



By Geography

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the innovative product launches heightening user safety as one of the prime reasons driving the kiteboarding equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, celebrity participation and social media driving interest among young kiteboarders and a rise in e-commerce sales, and the introduction of online courses will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the kiteboarding equipment market covers the following areas:

• Kiteboarding equipment market sizing

• Kiteboarding equipment market forecast

• Kiteboarding equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kiteboarding equipment market vendors that include AXIS Foils, Best Kiteboarding, BOARDS and MORE GmbH, Cabrinhakites Inc., Crazy Fly s.r.o, Epic Kites LLC, Equipe Trading BV, F ONE, Go Foil Inc., Good Breeze Kiteboarding Inc., Litewave Kiteboards, Motion Sports LLC, Naish International, North Actionsports B.V., RICCI INTERNATIONAL SRL, SHQ Boardsports, Skywalk GmbH and Co. KG, Slingshot Sports LLC, and Switch Kiteboarding. Also, the kiteboarding equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

