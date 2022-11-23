The Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market is expected to grow by $17231.5 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.94% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Vending Machine Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04661528/?utm_source=GNW

94% during the forecast period. Our report on the intelligent vending machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for cashless vending machines, retail industry is a game-changer of intelligent vending machines, and tie-ups among retailers and manufacturers.



The intelligent vending machine market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Beverage

• Food

• Tobacco



By Installation Sites

• Retail sites

• Public transport hubs

• Offices



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the ability of real-time data collection through intelligent vending machines as one of the prime reasons driving the intelligent vending machine market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for retrofitted vending machines and product customizations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the intelligent vending machine market covers the following areas:

• Intelligent vending machine market sizing

• Intelligent vending machine market forecast

• Intelligent vending machine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intelligent vending machine market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Automated Merchandising Systems Inc., Azkoyen SA, Bianchi Industry SpA, Compass Group Plc, Crane Co., Digital Media Vending International LLC, EVOCA Spa, Fas International Srl, Fastcorp Vending LLC, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Rhea Vendors Group Spa, Royal Vendors Inc., Seaga Manufacturing Inc., Selecta Group BV, Shanghai Linhan Information Technology Co. Ltd., Silkron Technology Sdn Bhd, The Wittern Group Inc., Vendors Exchange International Inc., and Westomatic Vending Services Ltd. Also, the intelligent vending machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

