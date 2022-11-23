The Global Boxing Equipment Market is expected to grow by $260.17 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.07% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Boxing Equipment Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647390/?utm_source=GNW

07% during the forecast period. Our report on the boxing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by development programs to increase participation, boxing as a part of fitness programs and the increasing prominence of private-label brands.



The boxing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Gloves

• Protective gear

• Training equipment



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the number of women participants as one of the prime reasons driving the boxing equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, a surge in innovative boxing equipment and a rise in product visibility and accessibility through online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the boxing equipment market covers the following areas:

• Boxing equipment market sizing

• Boxing equipment market forecast

• Boxing equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading boxing equipment market vendors that include adidas AG, Bhalla International, Carry Sports total, Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD., Frasers Group plc, Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., Hind Sports, Khalsa Gymnastic Works, King Pro Boxing, Kozuji, Maizo Worldwide, PRO BOXING EQUIPMENT, Revgear Sports Co., Ring To Cage Fight Gear, Sanabul, Shijiazhuang Goods Co. Ltd., Twins Special Co. Ltd, and Venum. Also, the boxing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647390/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________