Calcium Silicate Market Size to Reach USD 2.6 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

NewarkThe calcium silicate market was estimated at around USD 1.8 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The calcium silicate market was estimated at around USD 1.8 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 4.2% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 2.6 billion by 2030.



A substance called calcium silicate is made of silica and calcium. The substance is a naturally occurring component of limestone and is a vital industrial chemical for uses requiring high levels of flexibility, strength, and insulation. Calcium silicate is well suited for use in the food and pharmaceutical industries since it has great weather resistance, raises the body's calcium content, and works as an anti-clumping agent to prevent the formation of lumps. The product's remarkable capacity to absorb excess moisture and oil makes it a popular anti-caking agent in the food and beverage industry. These items are used as food additives to stop lumps from forming and to make foods like baking powder, table salt, and coffee beverages easier to carry and package. The demand for chemicals to improve the quality and shelf life of food products is projected to increase.



Growth Factors



The key driver boosting the global calcium silicate market is the rising demand for calcium silicate from infrastructure projects. It is a great alternative to asbestos because of its fire resistance. Additionally, it is used to make plastics, roofing materials, and coatings. Over the projected period, the industry is anticipated to benefit from the growing use of these products in the construction sector. Over the forecast period, rising demand for roof and floor tiles as a result of expanding new construction and renovation projects is anticipated to positively affect the price of calcium silicate. Over the course of the projected period, the government's spending on infrastructure development is expected to increase along with the growth and development of the construction industry. It is anticipated that during the projected period, the use of calcium silicate as a sealer will propel market expansion. Competition for calcium silicate food items, which are utilized in a variety of food products for their anti-caking properties, has led to a rapid expansion of the global calcium silicate market. To prevent food in storage from clumping and becoming sub or solid lumps, anti-caking chemicals are crucial. The need for residential and commercial buildings has increased due to rising infrastructure building capital expenditure decisions and increasing urbanization, which is anticipated to propel the calcium silicate market expansion.



The product's main end-use category, accounting for approximately 25% of the global market, is food & beverage. Over the next seven years, the calcium silicate business is anticipated to benefit from the product's expanding use in the production of cheese, desserts with added fat, and various canned goods. The product has also received approval from the FAO and WHO agencies as a safe food additive for use in the production of many different food products.



Segmental Overview



The market for calcium silicate market is segmented into end user and region. According to end user, the construction segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. The industry is predicted to gain from calcium silicate rising use in the construction sector throughout the course of the projection period. As a result of rising demand for roof and floor tiles as a result of increased new building and renovation activities, it is anticipated that the demand for calcium silicate would rise throughout the projected period. The market for calcium silicate is expected to expand and increase over the course of the projected period in tandem with rising government spending on infrastructure projects.



Medication containing calcium silicate helps treat weak bones and encourages the development of healthy bone in children and women, which is projected to accelerate market expansion. Additionally, these product lines are employed in the creation of drug delivery systems due to their lengthy drug release times, which significantly prolong the therapeutic action of the medicine.



Regional Overview



The biggest market share of the total market was held by the Asia-Pacific in the calcium silicate market. The demand for excellent insulation materials from the building and construction industry is driving considerable growth in the Asia Pacific calcium silicate market, which is driven by China, India, and Japan. It is ideal for the construction of pipelines, ceilings, and exterior walls due to its outstanding strength, durability, low heat conductivity, and strong corrosion resistance. The Chinese construction market was worth over USD 980 billion in 2020, which is expected to boost product demand. The demand for the product will be driven by rising population and rising demand for energy-efficient structures.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Calcium Silicate Market CAGR 4.2% Segments Covered By End User









List of the prominent players in the Global Calcium silicate market:



• Associated Ceramics & Technology, Inc.

• Johns Manville

• Morgan Advanced Materials

• Mil-Spec Industries Corporation

• Industrial Insulation Group, LLC

• Promat International

• ZIRCAR CERAMICS

• kamol

• American Elements

• Weifang Hongyuan Chemical

The global Calcium silicate market is segmented as follows:



By End user



• Construction

• Pharmaceutical

• Food & Beverages

• Others



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



