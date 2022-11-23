The Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market is expected to grow by $97.66 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04594288/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the K-12 online tutoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing importance of STEM education, the cost benefits and flexibility of K-12 online tutoring, and the growing use of games for online tutoring and assessment.



The K-12 online tutoring market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Structured tutoring

• On-demand tutoring



By Courses

• Assessments

• Subjects



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of learning via mobile devices as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 online tutoring market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of gamification and mobile apps for learning and increased demand for distance learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 online tutoring market vendors that include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., ArborBridge LLC, Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z Inc., D2L Corp., Fleet Education Services Ltd., Franchise Group Inc., Growing Stars Inc., Instructure Holdings Inc., iTutorGroup Ltd., John Wiley and Sons Inc., New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc., Nuevo Agora Centro De Estudios SL, Pearson Plc, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Also, the K-12 online tutoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

