The Global Deep Learning Market is expected to grow by $11113.13 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.79% during the forecast period

79% during the forecast period. Our report on the deep learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing entry of startups, growing application of deep learning, and new product launches.



The deep learning market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Image recognition

• Voice recognition

• Video surveillance and diagnostics

• Data mining



By Type

• Software

• Services

• Hardware



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing collaboration among vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the deep learning market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in deep learning and growing emphasis on cloud-based deep learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the deep learning market covers the following areas:

• Deep learning market sizing

• Deep learning market forecast

• Deep learning market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading deep learning market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., Atomwise Inc., Comma.ai Inc., Deep Instinct, DeepMind Technologies Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., H2O.ai Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mphasis Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensory Inc., Teledyne FLIR LLC, Viz.ai Inc., and Xilinx Inc. Also, the deep learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

