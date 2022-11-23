The Global In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market is expected to grow by $48.3 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.18% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-vitro Diagnostics Instruments Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04391050/?utm_source=GNW

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing geriatric population, demand for personalized medicines, and product launches.



The in-vitro diagnostics instruments market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Immunochemistry

• Clinical Microbiology

• Molecular diagnostics

• Others



By End-user

• Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories

• Academic and research institutes

• Home care



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the potential opportunities for physician office laboratories (POL) as one of the prime reasons driving the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market growth during the next few years. Also, the leasing of IVD instruments and technological advances in IVD will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market covers the following areas:

• In-vitro diagnostics instruments market sizing

• In-vitro diagnostics instruments market forecast

• In-vitro diagnostics instruments market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading in-vitro diagnostics instruments market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Beijing Leadman Biochemistry Technology Co. Ltd., bioMerieux SA, Biosino Bio-Technology and Science Inc., CPC Diagnostics Pvt Ltd., DAAN Gene Co. Ltd., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co. Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Shanghai Kehua Bio-Engineering Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Hologic Inc., QIAGEN NV, and Sysmex Corp. Also, the in-vitro diagnostics instruments market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



