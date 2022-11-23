Low Density SMC Market Trends and ForecastThe global low density SMC market is expected to reach an estimated $910.1 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Low Density Smc Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362847/?utm_source=GNW



Low Density SMC Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global low density SMC (Sheet Molding Compound) market looks promising with opportunities in various automotive applications, such as hoods, deck lids, fenders, bumpers, and body panels. The global low density SMC market is expected to reach an estimated $910.1 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and increasing use of lightweight materials in different automotive applications.



Evolution of Low Density SMC Opportunities



Low density SMC opportunities have evolved through number of stages as presented in figure below:

Emerging Trends in the Low Density SMC Market

Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the development of ultra low density SMC.



Low Density SMC Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global low density SMC market by automotive application, fiber, resin, and region as follows:



Low Density SMC Market by Automotive Application [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Hoods

• Deck lids

• Fenders

• Bumpers

• Body Panels & Others



Low Density SMC Market by Resin Type [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Polyester

• Epoxy

• Vinyl Ester



Low Density SMC Market by Fiber Type [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Glass Fiber

• Carbon Fiber



Low Density SMC Market by Region [Value ($M) and Volume (KT) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Low Density SMC Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies low density SMC companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the low density SMC companies profiled in this report includes.

• Core Molding Technologies

• Continental Structural Plastics

• IDI Composites International

• Polynt SPA

• Premix Inc.

• Menzolit GmbH

Low Density SMC Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that hood will remain the largest automotive application and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight and non-corrosive materials. Hood is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

• Glass fiber will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its properties like high strength/weight, phenomenal impact resistance, good electrical properties, resistance to moisture, and excellent outdoor weathering.

• Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to due to higher acceptance level of composites materials and growth in automotive application

Features of Global Low Density SMC Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global low density SMC market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (KT)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by automotive application, fiber type, resin type, and region

• Regional Analysis: Global low density SMC market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different automotive application, fiber type, resin type, and region for the low density SMC market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the low density SMC market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the low density SMC market size?

Answer: The global low density SMC market is expected to reach an estimated $910.1 million by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for low density SMC market?

Answer: The low density SMC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the low density SMC market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growth in automotive production and increasing use of lightweight materials in different automotive applications.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for low density SMC?

Answer: Hood and deck lid are the major automotive applications for low density SMC.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in low density SMC market?

Answer: Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes the development of ultra low density SMC and development of low density SMC for automotive structural applications.

Q6. Who are the key low density SMC companies?



Answer: Some of the key low density SMC companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which low density SMC material segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the glass fiber will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its properties like high strength/weight, phenomenal impact resistance, good electrical properties, resistance to moisture, and excellent outdoor weathering.

Q8: In low density SMC market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Europe is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 How big the opportunities for global low density SMC market by automotive application (deck lids, fenders, bumpers, hoods and body panels & others), fiber type (glass fiber and carbon fiber), resin type (polyester, vinyl ester and epoxy), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



For any questions related to low density SMC market or related to low density SMC market share, low density SMC market analysis, low density SMC market size, and low density SMC suppliers, write to Lucintel analysts at helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

