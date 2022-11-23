The Twila True Fine Jewelry Holiday Sale Offers Effortless Gifting for Everyone on Your List

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, good things come to those who shop early. The Twila True Fine Jewelry holiday sale (Nov 1st-30th) offers something perfect for everyone at price points worth celebrating. Twila True Fine Jewelry is known for uniquely crafted jewelry pieces at every price point that will satisfy any personality and style. This November, enjoy the rewards of a completed holiday shopping list and save up to 30% on a curated selection of heirloom jewelry starting at just $165.

“Discover some of our most exquisitely expressive pieces that exude luxury, all while being eminently affordable for everyone who wants to strike just the right tone with their gifting,” shares founder Twila True. “Every timeless design is a flawless addition (or beginning) to any jewelry collection destined to endure generation after generation.”

For those who truly “have it all,” Twila True Fine Jewelry is the ideal gift that keeps on giving - a reminder of this special season for years to come, with a collection featuring:

Treat your loved ones to the gift of timeless self-expression this season. Shop the Twila True Fine Jewelry holiday sale at our Laguna Hills location or online at TwilaTrueFineJewelry.com . Follow @twilatruefinejewelry on Instagram for collection previews, new additions, and exciting celebrity collaborations.

About Twila True Fine Jewelry:

Founded by creative entrepreneur and philanthropist Twila True, an expanding namesake collection unites time-honored traditions of the past with modern elements of beauty, offering accessible luxury to suit every style or occasion. Browse a selection of rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, watches, and more, starting at a perfect price point for beginning collectors. Discover a unique bespoke experience and customize a one-of-a-kind piece limited only by the imagination. Explore Celebrity Talent collaborative collections, each carefully crafted and perfectly curated to represent their distinctive style, including Katy Perry, Izzy the Frenchie, the Vargas Dynasty, Lil Jon, Dee Jay Silver, Jordin Sparks, Evelyn Lozada, plus a Volume Collection inspired by Grammy Award-winning James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson. Shop Twila True Fine Jewelry at three locations: within the prestigious Mariners Mile on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach, California, in Laguna Hills, California, in The District at Resorts World Las Vegas, Nevada, or online at TwilaTrueFineJewelry.com . Follow @twilatruefinejewelry on Instagram for collection previews, the newest additions, and exciting celebrity collaborations.

