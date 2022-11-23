Global BMI Prepreg Market Trends and ForecastThe global BMI prepreg market is expected to reach an estimated $208.7 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "BMI Prepreg Market Trends: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362844/?utm_source=GNW



Global BMI Prepreg Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global bismaleimide (BMI) prepreg market looks promising with opportunities in defense, commercial aerospace and general aviation markets. The global BMI prepreg market is expected to reach an estimated $208.7 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2027. The major driver for this market is increasing demand for high temperature-resistance composites material to replace metals in applications where extreme heat and harsh environmental conditions is most critical.



Emerging Trends in the BMI Prepreg Market

Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing penetration of BMI prepreg in out-of-autoclave technology.



BMI Prepreg Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global BMI prepreg market by end use, application reinforcement type, cure type, and region as follows:



Global BMI Prepreg Market by End Use [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Defense

• Commercial Aerospace

• General Aviation

• Electrical and Electronics

• Others



Global BMI Prepreg by Application [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Tooling

• Airframe

• Nacelles

• Others



Global BMI Prepreg Market by Reinforcement Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Fabric/Woven BMI Prepreg

• Unidirectional BMI Prepreg



Global BMI Prepreg by Cure Type [Value ($M) and Volume (Million Pounds) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Autoclave

• Out-of-Autoclave

• Others



Global BMI Prepreg by Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of BMI Prepreg Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies BMI prepreg companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the BMI prepreg companies profiled in this report includes.

• Cytec Solvay Group

• Hexcel Corporation

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Gurit

Global BMI Prepreg Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that defense will remain the largest end-use during the forecast period due to increasing demand of BMI prepreg in high heat resistance applications in military aircrafts and missiles

• Tooling will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, as BMI prepreg based tool is three times lighter and economical than invar tool.

• North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a growing demand for lightweight and high heat resistance materials in defense, commercial aerospace, and general aviation industries.

Features of BMI Prepreg Market

• Market Size Estimates: BMI prepreg market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, application, reinforcement type, cure type and region

• Regional Analysis: BMI prepreg market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use, application, reinforcement type, cure type and regions for the BMI prepreg market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the BMI prepreg market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the BMI prepreg market size?

Answer: The global BMI prepreg market is expected to reach an estimated $208.7 million by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for BMI prepreg market?

Answer: The BMI prepreg market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the BMI prepreg market?

Answer: The major driver for this market is increasing demand for high temperature-resistance composites material to replace metals in applications where extreme heat and harsh environmental conditions is most critical.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for BMI prepreg?

Answer: Defense and commercial aerospace are the major end uses for BMI prepreg.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in BMI prepreg market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes increasing penetration of BMI prepreg in out-of-autoclave technology.

Q6. Who are the key BMI prepreg companies?



Answer: Some of the key BMI prepreg companies are as follows:

• Cytec Solvay Group

• Hexcel Corporation

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

• Gurit

Q7.

Which BMI prepreg material segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that tooling will remain the largest application and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, as BMI prepreg based tool is three times lighter and economical than Invar tool.

Q8: In BMI prepreg market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth of global bismaleimide (BMI) prepreg market by end use (defense, commercial aircraft, general aircraft and others) application (tooling, airframe, nacelles and others), reinforcement type (fabric/woven BMI prepreg and unidirectional BMI prepreg), cure type (autoclave, out-of-autoclave and others), regional (North America, Europe APAC, and ROW).

Q. 2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?



