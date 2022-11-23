Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: STSA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing STS101 (dihydroergotamine (DHE) nasal powder), a novel investigational therapeutic product candidate for the acute treatment of migraine, today announced that John Kollins, its President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, which is being held virtually November 29 - December 1.



Mr. Kollins plans to discuss Satsuma’s STS101 program, including the planned U.S. regulatory pathway and potential implications of recently-reported STS101 SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trial results.

Details are as follows:

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference Date: Wednesday, November 30 Time: 1:50-2:10 PM ET, Track 4 Speaker: John Kollins, President & CEO of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Format: Fireside Chat Webcast link: click here

A replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Satsuma website for 90 days.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and STS101

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic product, STS101, for the acute treatment of migraine. STS101 is a unique and proprietary nasal powder formulation of the well-established anti-migraine drug, dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE), administered via Satsuma’s proprietary nasal delivery device. STS101 is designed to provide significant benefits versus existing acute treatments for migraine, including the combination of quick and convenient self-administration and other clinical advantages, that current DHE liquid nasal spray products and injectable dosage forms lack. Satsuma’s dry powder DHE formulation has demonstrated fast absorption, rapid achievement of high DHE plasma concentrations which Satsuma believes is necessary for robust efficacy, and sustained DHE plasma levels over time with low dose-to-dose variability. STS101 also now incorporates an improved 2nd-generation nasal delivery device designed to provide more consistent nasal dosing, irrespective of user administration technique. DHE has long been recommended in published migraine treatment guidelines as a first-line acute treatment option for migraine and has significant advantages versus other anti-migraine treatments for many patients. However, disadvantages of current DHE liquid nasal spray and injectable products, including invasive and burdensome administration and/or sub-optimal clinical performance, have limited the widespread use of DHE. Featuring an easy-to-carry and easy-to-use dosage form, STS101 is designed to overcome these shortcomings and provide patients an improved therapeutic solution for acutely treating migraines that consistently delivers robust clinical performance.



Satsuma is headquartered in South San Francisco, California with operations in both California and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. For further information, please visit www.satsumarx.com.



INVESTOR AND CORPORATE CONTACTS :

Corey Davis, PhD

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

Tom O’Neil, Chief Financial Officer

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

tom@satsumarx.com



